Ghost of Tsushima
40
Likes
Likers
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
kurosama
129
Likes
Likers
kurosama
kurosama > blog
Alors,ready?
Pret pour tout à l'heure?
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/14/2020 at 12:33 PM by kurosama
    comments (11)
    vexx posted the 05/14/2020 at 12:34 PM
    tout à l'heure ?
    venomsnake posted the 05/14/2020 at 12:35 PM
    ready a fond fond et je pense que je vais bien juté
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/14/2020 at 12:38 PM
    j'avais zappé merci
    foxty posted the 05/14/2020 at 12:38 PM
    venomsnake "juter"....toi t'es un ancien
    thelastone posted the 05/14/2020 at 12:40 PM
    Quelle heure stp ?
    venomsnake posted the 05/14/2020 at 12:40 PM
    foxty on peut rien te cacher
    malroth posted the 05/14/2020 at 12:54 PM
    22h chez nous je crois
    kurosama posted the 05/14/2020 at 01:04 PM
    22H en France
    yanissou posted the 05/14/2020 at 01:07 PM
    A fond !!!!!
    tolgafury posted the 05/14/2020 at 01:15 PM
    Ready à fond
    yukilin posted the 05/14/2020 at 01:19 PM
    Ready à bloc
