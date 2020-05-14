profile
name : Grand Theft Auto V
platform : PC
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-course
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
GTA V prochain jeu offert sur l'Epic Store?



D'après un article de ce matin sur Gamekult qui relaie Gamepressure, GTA V serait le prochain jeu offert sur l'EPIC Store! Si c'est vraiment, c'est juste Enorme!
Source - https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/le-secret-est-evente-gta-v-devrait-etre-le-prochain-jeu-gratuit-de-l-epic-games-store-3050827805.html
    posted the 05/14/2020 at 10:56 AM by obi69
    comments (5)
    goldmen33 posted the 05/14/2020 at 10:58 AM
    encore 4h pour savoir.
    malroth posted the 05/14/2020 at 11:01 AM
    ça reste un gros coup vu que GTA 5 c'est toujours dans le top ventes meme en 2020.

    donc vraiment pas mal.
    obi69 posted the 05/14/2020 at 11:10 AM
    Ce serait en plus, apparement,l'édition Premium du jeu!
    arquion posted the 05/14/2020 at 11:28 AM
    Sur gamergen, il y a un article qui montre via un tweet depuis supprimé la pub de l'epic games store pour ce jeu.
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/14/2020 at 11:36 AM
    gros coup
