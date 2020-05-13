accueil
name :
Mafia
platform :
PC
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Illusion Softworks
genre :
action
european release date :
11/30/2001
us release date :
11/30/2001
other versions :
Xbox
-
PlayStation 2
official website :
http://www.mafia-game.com/
goldmen33
Mafia Trilogie remaster - premières images du 1er, ça déboite!!
rumeur: Le jeu sortirait le 28 aout.
Moi en voyant le résultat!
Avant.
posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:44 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
45
)
sussudio
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:45 PM
gemini
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:46 PM
Chouette!
bigb0ss
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:46 PM
mais putain ça défonce
jenicris
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:46 PM
Ah ouais quand même.
zoske
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:46 PM
ça déboite autant qu'à l'époque où Mafia 1 était sorti.
Il fallait la machine pour le faire trouner mais c'était un vrai bon en avant en open world
birmou
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:47 PM
2020 l'année des remakes qui deboitent
voxen
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:48 PM
Whaaa bah day one !
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:48 PM
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:49 PM
oh bordel
leonr4
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:49 PM
madd
bennj
goldmen33
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:49 PM
Ptain c'est day one rien à foutre!!
modsoul
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:49 PM
Wai pas mal
shinz0
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:50 PM
Ah ouais quand même
shigeryu
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:50 PM
Vindiou
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:51 PM
Ah oui ca claque le cul !
C'est tellement beau que dans l'image de l'original, le héro veut se suicider en fumant a la station essence.
gemini
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:51 PM
A voir en vidéo mais si c'est comme ces screens je reprends en day one
playstation2008
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:51 PM
Mouais... là c'est plus un "remaster"... C'est un putain de remake de fou !! Ca envoie sévère
venomsnake
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:53 PM
bordel
je vais tellement le saigner
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:55 PM
Quand je vois ce type de rendu sur une simple ps4 pro/One X, j'ai jamais compris pourquoi les gens flippaient du rendu des jeux next gen.
Rien que là ça claque.
ritalix
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:57 PM
ah oui c'est pas un juste lissage hd
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 03:58 PM
Je viens de voir ça, putain ça défonce la rétine
whiteweedow25
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:01 PM
Ah oui quand même ! Day one
zanpa
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:01 PM
c'est ultra propre surement la version pc avec RT
bennj
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:05 PM
Leonr4
raioh
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:06 PM
Ca poutre
altendorf
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:06 PM
On est loin d’un remake mais c’est clairement un remaster ++. J’avoue que je m’attendais pas à un tel rendu
zekura
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:08 PM
C'est pas mal ca ! J'espére un traitement identique pour un hypothétique Mass Effect Trilogy ou Dead Space Trilogy
apollokami
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:08 PM
leoptymus
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:08 PM
kratoszeus
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:10 PM
Ca déboite c est sur gen actuelle ? C est du lourd si c est le cas.
goldmen33
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:12 PM
kratoszeus
normalement oui y a marqué PS4 One et PC sur l'annonce.
octobar
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:13 PM
j'attends de voir tout ça tourner.
populus
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:13 PM
C'est plus un remaster mais un remake à ce train là
kratoszeus
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:16 PM
goldmen33
Certaineemnt des captures d'écrans tirées d'un gros pc alors ! Les effets de réflexion sur le sol sont ouf ! Support du RTX je suppose pour ce remaster.
escobar
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:27 PM
Ça tue
kalas28
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:31 PM
ça sent le screen bullshit
à la rigueur sur ps5 pourquoi pas...
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:36 PM
Remake a ce niveau c’est pas du remaster
goldmen33
goldmen33
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:39 PM
ravyxxs
pour moi un remake c'est faire un jeu autrement pas juste un changement de moteur, genre RE2 et 3 c'est des remakes mais Shadow of the Colossus non. Mais c'est vrai que remaster ça va pas vraiment il faudrait un autre terme lorsqu'ils changent de moteur graphique.
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:42 PM
goldmen33
Ça se tient ce que tu dis.
ioop
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:42 PM
VOILA LES DATES DE SORTIES :
Mafia : Definitive Edition 28 AOUT
Mafia II : Definitive Edition 19 MAI
Mafia III : Definitive Edition 19 MAI
castortroy
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:43 PM
C’est bien Mafia ? Niveau écriture et missions ?
walterwhite
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:45 PM
ioop
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:45 PM
MAFIA 1 REMAKE
LES DEUX AUTRES : REMASTER
goldmen33
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:48 PM
castortroy
le 1 et 2 niveau histoire sont au top! Après le 1 à 18ans... je sais pas ce qu'ils ont retravaillé, va falloir attendre la semaine prochaine pour voir en action.
hebuspsa
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 04:50 PM
Mouais des belles photo retouchées photoshop.
J’attend de voir en vidéo
