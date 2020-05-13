profile
Mafia
name : Mafia
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Illusion Softworks
genre : action
european release date : 11/30/2001
us release date : 11/30/2001
other versions : Xbox - PlayStation 2
official website : http://www.mafia-game.com/
goldmen33
goldmen33
Mafia Trilogie remaster - premières images du 1er, ça déboite!!














rumeur: Le jeu sortirait le 28 aout.

Moi en voyant le résultat!


Avant.

    posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:44 PM by goldmen33
    sussudio posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:45 PM
    gemini posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:46 PM
    Chouette!
    bigb0ss posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:46 PM
    mais putain ça défonce
    jenicris posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:46 PM
    Ah ouais quand même.
    zoske posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:46 PM
    ça déboite autant qu'à l'époque où Mafia 1 était sorti.
    Il fallait la machine pour le faire trouner mais c'était un vrai bon en avant en open world
    birmou posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:47 PM
    2020 l'année des remakes qui deboitent
    voxen posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:48 PM
    Whaaa bah day one !
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:48 PM
    maxleresistant posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:49 PM
    oh bordel
    leonr4 posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:49 PM
    madd bennj
    goldmen33 posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:49 PM
    Ptain c'est day one rien à foutre!!
    modsoul posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:49 PM
    Wai pas mal
    shinz0 posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:50 PM
    Ah ouais quand même
    shigeryu posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:50 PM
    Vindiou
    jeanouillz posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:51 PM
    Ah oui ca claque le cul !
    C'est tellement beau que dans l'image de l'original, le héro veut se suicider en fumant a la station essence.
    gemini posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:51 PM
    A voir en vidéo mais si c'est comme ces screens je reprends en day one
    playstation2008 posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:51 PM
    Mouais... là c'est plus un "remaster"... C'est un putain de remake de fou !! Ca envoie sévère
    venomsnake posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:53 PM
    bordel

    je vais tellement le saigner
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Quand je vois ce type de rendu sur une simple ps4 pro/One X, j'ai jamais compris pourquoi les gens flippaient du rendu des jeux next gen.
    Rien que là ça claque.
    ritalix posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:57 PM
    ah oui c'est pas un juste lissage hd
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/13/2020 at 03:58 PM
    Je viens de voir ça, putain ça défonce la rétine
    whiteweedow25 posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:01 PM
    Ah oui quand même ! Day one
    zanpa posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:01 PM
    c'est ultra propre surement la version pc avec RT
    bennj posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:05 PM
    Leonr4
    raioh posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:06 PM
    Ca poutre
    altendorf posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:06 PM
    On est loin d’un remake mais c’est clairement un remaster ++. J’avoue que je m’attendais pas à un tel rendu
    zekura posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:08 PM
    C'est pas mal ca ! J'espére un traitement identique pour un hypothétique Mass Effect Trilogy ou Dead Space Trilogy
    apollokami posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:08 PM
    leoptymus posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:08 PM
    kratoszeus posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:10 PM
    Ca déboite c est sur gen actuelle ? C est du lourd si c est le cas.
    goldmen33 posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:12 PM
    kratoszeus normalement oui y a marqué PS4 One et PC sur l'annonce.
    octobar posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:13 PM
    j'attends de voir tout ça tourner.
    populus posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:13 PM
    C'est plus un remaster mais un remake à ce train là
    kratoszeus posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:16 PM
    goldmen33 Certaineemnt des captures d'écrans tirées d'un gros pc alors ! Les effets de réflexion sur le sol sont ouf ! Support du RTX je suppose pour ce remaster.
    escobar posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:27 PM
    Ça tue
    kalas28 posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:31 PM
    ça sent le screen bullshit

    à la rigueur sur ps5 pourquoi pas...
    ravyxxs posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:36 PM
    Remake a ce niveau c’est pas du remaster goldmen33
    goldmen33 posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:39 PM
    ravyxxs pour moi un remake c'est faire un jeu autrement pas juste un changement de moteur, genre RE2 et 3 c'est des remakes mais Shadow of the Colossus non. Mais c'est vrai que remaster ça va pas vraiment il faudrait un autre terme lorsqu'ils changent de moteur graphique.
    ravyxxs posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:42 PM
    goldmen33 Ça se tient ce que tu dis.
    ioop posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:42 PM
    VOILA LES DATES DE SORTIES :

    Mafia : Definitive Edition 28 AOUT
    Mafia II : Definitive Edition 19 MAI
    Mafia III : Definitive Edition 19 MAI
    castortroy posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:43 PM
    C’est bien Mafia ? Niveau écriture et missions ?
    walterwhite posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:45 PM
    ioop posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:45 PM
    MAFIA 1 REMAKE
    LES DEUX AUTRES : REMASTER
    goldmen33 posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:48 PM
    castortroy le 1 et 2 niveau histoire sont au top! Après le 1 à 18ans... je sais pas ce qu'ils ont retravaillé, va falloir attendre la semaine prochaine pour voir en action.
    hebuspsa posted the 05/13/2020 at 04:50 PM
    Mouais des belles photo retouchées photoshop.
    J’attend de voir en vidéo
