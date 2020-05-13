accueil
Si tu bois du Rhum dès le matin, t'es pas un alcoolique, t'es un pirate !
name :
Mortal Kombat 11
voxen
Mk11 Aftermath : Gameplay Fujin, Sheeva et Robocop à 15h
Bon ça fait 2000 ans que j'ai pas fait d'articles, donc je balance juste la vidéo en direct.
C'était une information sur le dlc Mk11 Aftermath.
Source : spawninihasnomember
posted the 05/13/2020 at 07:11 AM by
voxen
comments (
1
)
narukamisan
posted
the 05/13/2020 at 07:36 AM
39.99 pour 3 perso et de l'histoire c trop exagéré quand même la... on verra en promo
