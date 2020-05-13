Si tu bois du Rhum dès le matin, t'es pas un alcoolique, t'es un pirate !
profile
Mortal Kombat 11
6
Likes
Likers
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
multiplayer : 2 en versus (local & online)
european release date : 04/23/2019
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
voxen
61
Likes
Likers
voxen
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 84
visites since opening : 165959
voxen > blog
all
Mk11 Aftermath : Gameplay Fujin, Sheeva et Robocop à 15h
Bon ça fait 2000 ans que j'ai pas fait d'articles, donc je balance juste la vidéo en direct.



C'était une information sur le dlc Mk11 Aftermath.

Source : spawninihasnomember
    tags : mk11 c'était mieux sans spoon
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/13/2020 at 07:11 AM by voxen
    comments (1)
    narukamisan posted the 05/13/2020 at 07:36 AM
    39.99 pour 3 perso et de l'histoire c trop exagéré quand même la... on verra en promo
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre