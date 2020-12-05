accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
261
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3fromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto49
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
link1983
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
leblogdeshacka
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
vampireskiller
,
jisngo
,
leonr4
,
raph64
,
minx
altendorf
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
60
visites since opening :
131236
altendorf
> blog
Summer Game Fest : Geoff Keighley annonce un événement spécial pour mercredi
En mode "breaking news", Geoff Keighley annonce la tenue d'un showcase spécial ce mercredi à 17h suivi d'une interview.
Vous vous attendez à quoi ? Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment ?
Geoff Keighley
-
https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1259988624327626753
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/12/2020 at 12:36 AM by
altendorf
comments (
6
)
kinectical
posted
the 05/12/2020 at 12:45 AM
Jaime ca ce genre d’annonce dernière minute ça donne un ptit effet de surprise mais j’espère que ce sera un vrai truc cette fois pas un genre de trailer CG de 3 min d’un jeu sur le studio présent va annoncer suivi d’une petite entrevu de 10min avec 14min de que des personnes de Microsoft font parler et 3 min d’annonce alors ont a notre 30 min complet mais 30 min de merde
kaiserstark
posted
the 05/12/2020 at 01:07 AM
kinectical
Ça à l'air d'être sur un jeu déjà annoncé donc ça pourrait être quelque chose comme Ghost of Tsushima car on doit en voir plus bientôt.
midomashakil
posted
the 05/12/2020 at 01:10 AM
un jeux tetris next gen
kinectical
posted
the 05/12/2020 at 01:33 AM
kaiserstark
tant qu’ont peut voir du vrai gameplay DU VRAI!!!! Ça ne me dérange aucunement je veux juste avoir du gameplay d’un jeu qui va sortir pour avoir du nouveau les nouvelles du jeux vidéo sont morte en ce moment ont arrive à vivre avec les miettes (rumeurs ,leak)
kaiserstark
posted
the 05/12/2020 at 01:36 AM
kinectical
Oui malheureusement c'est un peu tous les loisirs (cinéma, jeu vidéo, BD) qui sont morts en ce moment mais d'ici un mois espérons que ça reparte pour le JV.
zabuza
posted
the 05/12/2020 at 01:50 AM
le jeu harry poter
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo