Muramasa
shincloud
Je l'attends comme un dingue :love:
Bien plus que Last of Us 2 pour dire, et dire que ça tourne sur PS4 bordel, cette console depuis 2013 nous a fait un perfect avec sont évolution constant avec la même architecture.
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/09/2020 at 08:47 PM
ça fait tellement plus naturel avec les bonnes voix (jpn)
jenicris
posted
the 05/09/2020 at 08:48 PM
J'en attend énormément aussi.
bennj
posted
the 05/09/2020 at 08:52 PM
xenofamicom
sauf que la VO pour le coup elle est en anglais (avec les accents japonais
), tu le vois de suite quand tu compares les deux trailers (anglais et francais) par rapport à la synchro labiale.
spyro50
posted
the 05/09/2020 at 08:53 PM
The Last of us Part II le bat largement niveau graphisme et animation mais pour ceux qui sont fans de cet univers faut absolument voir le film Killing de Shinya Tsukamoto sorti en 2018, une pépite dans le genre.
