Square Enix récompense les joueurs qui pratiquent la distanciation sociale

Bonjour"La campagne(restez chez vous et jouez) de, etqui ont besoin de soutien en cette période d'incertitude.Dans le cadre de cette initiative, nous publions des lots incluant nos meilleurs jeux à prix cassé sur Steam.réalisées par Square Enix grâce à ces lots serontCette collection colossaleappartenant à certaines des plus grandes franchises de jeux vidéo. Nous parlons entre autres de Tomb Raider, Just Cause et Deus Ex !1. Rise of the Tomb Raider2. Just Cause 33. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided4. Life is Strange: Complete Season5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition6. Tomb Raider (2013)7. Tomb Raider I8. Tomb Raider II9. Tomb Raider III10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness13. Tomb Raider Legend14. Tomb Raider Anniversary15. Tomb Raider Underworld16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris18. Just Cause19. Just Cause 220. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition24. Deus Ex: Invisible War25. Deus Ex: The Fall26. Thief27. Thief: Deadly Shadows28. Thief II: The Metal Age29. Thief Gold30. Battlestations: Pacific31. Battlestations: Midway32. Project Snowblind33. Mini Ninjas34. Order of War35. Flora’s Fruit Farm36. Supreme Commander 237. Conflict: Desert Storm38. Conflict: Denied Ops39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 241. Legacy of Kain: Defiance42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain43. Dungeon Siege44. Dungeon Siege II45. Dungeon Siege III46. Anachronox47. Pandemonium48. Deathtrap Dungeon49. Daikatana50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul51. Goetia52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition53. Lara Croft GO54. The Turing Test"Le tout pour