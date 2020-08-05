profile
Video de gameplay pour le jeu XSX The Ascent
    posted the 05/08/2020 at 04:31 PM by kirianu
    comments (12)
    naoshige11 posted the 05/08/2020 at 04:56 PM
    Ca a pas l'air mal.
    jenicris posted the 05/08/2020 at 04:56 PM
    Pas de BO?
    edarn posted the 05/08/2020 at 04:58 PM
    Exclu console Microsoft?
    castortroy posted the 05/08/2020 at 04:59 PM
    C’est plutôt joli
    kirianu posted the 05/08/2020 at 05:02 PM
    edarn seulement sur Xbox et PC mais possible que ce ne soit qu'une exclu temporaire.
    voxen posted the 05/08/2020 at 05:05 PM
    Il a l'air bien cool lui
    madd posted the 05/08/2020 at 05:05 PM
    La fausse joie du trailer d'hier où j'ai cru à une resurection de Prey 2.
    shambala93 posted the 05/08/2020 at 05:07 PM
    Tellement hypé par le trailer, malheureusement, ce n’est pas mon style de jeu.
    selecto94 posted the 05/08/2020 at 05:09 PM
    C'est quand même très propre visuellement, et on voit bien le RT.
    manix posted the 05/08/2020 at 05:10 PM
    l'image d'en tête
    dur de se concentrer sur la video apres avoir vu ça
    liberty posted the 05/08/2020 at 05:27 PM
    madd J'ai eu la même décéption... puis en faite pourquoi pas un diablo like cyberpunk
    nobleswan posted the 05/08/2020 at 05:58 PM
    Vraiment sympa. Dans l'ensemble la plapart des jeux montré hier m'ont bien hypé.
