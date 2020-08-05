.Coco l'asticot.
Votre Premier jeu sur Ps1
Juste comme ça,quel a été votre premier jeu sur Ps1.
Ouais j'avais pas été gaté ..mais j'ai terminé le jeu quand meme,dans sa version Jap.




    posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:21 PM by kurosama
    hatefield posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:24 PM
    Toshinden et Destruction Derby
    barberousse posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:25 PM
    SoulEdge
    kevinsnow posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:25 PM
    Crash Bandicoot
    shinz0 posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:26 PM
    Battle Arena Toshinden
    leoptymus posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:27 PM
    thoshiden, ridge racer , destruction derby et ace combat
    shiroyashagin posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:27 PM
    Final fantasy 7
    sora78 posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:28 PM
    Crash Bandicoot mais le 2
    eldrick posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:28 PM
    Suikoden 1
    shiroyashagin posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:28 PM
    Mon deuxieme jeu c'etait jade cocoon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-10lnuUs74
    kurosama posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:29 PM
    Elle etait vendue en Bundle avec Toshinden la console euro?j'avais une Jap.
    asakk posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:29 PM
    Metal Gear et GT
    neku posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:29 PM
    Ape escape
    ducknsexe posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:30 PM
    Destruction derby
    xenofamicom posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:30 PM
    Ridge Racer, Toshinden et Arc the Lad le tout en japonais bien entendu...
    oenomaus posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:30 PM
    Destruction derby
    hatefield posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:30 PM
    kurosama Non, sans jeu.
    kurosama posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:31 PM
    shiroyashagin Bordel Jade Cocoon,il etait pas mauvais n'empeche.
    yais9999 posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:32 PM
    Tomb Raider^^ En cadeau avec la console, et je suis toujours fan depuis^^
    niflheim posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:32 PM
    PS1 : Tomb Raider III
    PS2 : Devil May Cry
    PS3 : MotorStorm
    PS4 : Killzone Shadow Fall
    umibozu posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:33 PM
    Spider (pas spiderman) un jeu avec une araignée avec des armés
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IFTcPw_mB0
    kwentyn posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:33 PM
    sora78 pareil crash bandicoot 2, la console etait trop chere pour moi a sa sortie
    eldren posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:36 PM
    Zero Divide en 95, ça me rajeunit pas !
    fretide posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:38 PM
    zero divide et soul edge
    loonis posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:41 PM
    Final fantasy 7
    minbox posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:41 PM
    D sur PlayStation.
    missilegorbatchef posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:42 PM
    WipeOut
    kakazu posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:43 PM
    Spyro 1
    cort posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:44 PM
    Fade to black...
    gemini posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:44 PM
    Mes premiers jeux PS1 : Destruction Derby 2 et DBZ Ultimate Battle 22
    plistter posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:46 PM
    Fighting Force !!
    populus posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:48 PM
    Digimon World mais je l'ai jamais finis et pourtant j'aimais beaucoup... Mais trop dur pour mon petit âge
    rbz posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:48 PM
    crash
    edgar posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:50 PM
    Riiiiiiiiiiiiiidge Racer !!!
    smashfan posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:50 PM
    crash bandicoot 1 et Dbz final bout
    narphe1 posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:52 PM
    Tomb Raider
    shigeryu posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:52 PM
    bordel le boot ps1

    Tomb raider 1

    mais premier jeu joué toshinden ou tekken1 (que je trouvais moche face a vf2 saturne trop de bon souvenirs cette machine...
    shigeryu posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:54 PM
    Voilà c'est malin je vais me le refaire...
    tab posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:55 PM
    Toshiden
    kurosama posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:56 PM
    Pwaa Valkyrie Profile et son intro.
    Celle de Wild Arms excellente aussi.
    venomsnake posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:58 PM
    je l'ai eu day one donc forcement tekken
    raiko posted the 05/08/2020 at 02:05 PM
    Wipeout pour moi, un mythe !!!
    cladstrife59 posted the 05/08/2020 at 02:20 PM
    Croc, un jeu de plate forme plutôt sympa et puis le cd de démo que tu retournais à l'époque XD
