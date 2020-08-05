accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
.Coco l'asticot.
profile
261
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3fromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto49
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
link1983
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
leblogdeshacka
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
129
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sorow
,
tvirus
,
supatony
,
boyd
,
vonkuru
,
youki
,
totoya
,
alexkidd
,
sokarius
,
vincerom
,
grayfoxx
,
m4nhunt
,
escobar
,
tonytru4n
,
balle
,
greil93
,
jazzman
,
zabuza
,
kizito5
,
sboubi
,
voxen
,
trungz
,
lanni
,
svenzo
,
teel
,
papysnake
,
wanda
,
eldren
,
fullbuster
,
cuthbert
,
strifedcloud
,
musashimiyamoto
,
battossai
,
lucrate
,
estellise
,
sephiroth07
,
asakim
,
minx
,
liquidus
,
dabaz
,
idd
,
alozius
,
aiolia081
,
jaune
,
rosewood
,
binou87
,
docteurdeggman
,
svr
,
hipou
,
stonesjack
,
shincloud
,
achille
,
000000000000000000
,
loudiyi
,
pokute
,
thor
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
kasumi
,
krjc
,
hipo
,
soulshunt
,
shanks
,
momotaros
,
giusnake
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
darkvador
,
gunotak
,
drakeramore
,
musicforlife
,
elricyann
,
chester
,
asus
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
darkyx
,
minbox
,
vlade
,
diablass59
,
dx93
,
foxstep
,
blackbox
,
arngrim
,
nobleswan
,
darkfoxx
,
gizmo2142
,
link80
,
tuni
,
link49
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
bladagun
,
kisukesan
,
kenpokan
,
odv78
,
drockspace
,
spawnini
,
opthomas
,
graamm
,
leonr4
,
ninja17
,
iiii
,
traveller
,
shiroyashagin
,
supasaiyajin
,
duff15
,
neckbreaker71
,
darkparadize
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
osiris
,
kamikaze1985
,
mikazaki
,
iglooo
,
stampead
,
biboys
,
siil
,
crimson7
,
gunhedtv
,
jwolf
,
negan
,
klapo
,
torotoro59
,
receiversms
,
hijikatamayora13
,
cloc
,
kamina
,
suzukube
,
shigeryu
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
921
visites since opening :
1077095
kurosama
> blog
Votre Premier jeu sur Ps1
Juste comme ça,quel a été votre premier jeu sur Ps1.
Ouais j'avais pas été gaté
..mais j'ai terminé le jeu quand meme,dans sa version Jap.
Hop
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:21 PM by
kurosama
comments (
42
)
hatefield
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:24 PM
Toshinden et Destruction Derby
barberousse
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:25 PM
SoulEdge
kevinsnow
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:25 PM
Crash Bandicoot
shinz0
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:26 PM
Battle Arena Toshinden
leoptymus
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:27 PM
thoshiden, ridge racer , destruction derby et ace combat
shiroyashagin
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:27 PM
Final fantasy 7
sora78
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:28 PM
Crash Bandicoot mais le 2
eldrick
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:28 PM
Suikoden 1
shiroyashagin
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:28 PM
Mon deuxieme jeu c'etait jade cocoon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-10lnuUs74
kurosama
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:29 PM
Elle etait vendue en Bundle avec Toshinden la console euro?j'avais une Jap.
asakk
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:29 PM
Metal Gear et GT
neku
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:29 PM
Ape escape
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:30 PM
Destruction derby
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:30 PM
Ridge Racer, Toshinden et Arc the Lad le tout en japonais bien entendu...
oenomaus
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:30 PM
Destruction derby
hatefield
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:30 PM
kurosama
Non, sans jeu.
kurosama
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:31 PM
shiroyashagin
Bordel Jade Cocoon,il etait pas mauvais n'empeche.
yais9999
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:32 PM
Tomb Raider^^ En cadeau avec la console, et je suis toujours fan depuis^^
niflheim
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:32 PM
PS1 : Tomb Raider III
PS2 : Devil May Cry
PS3 : MotorStorm
PS4 : Killzone Shadow Fall
umibozu
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:33 PM
Spider (pas spiderman) un jeu avec une araignée avec des armés
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IFTcPw_mB0
kwentyn
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:33 PM
sora78
pareil crash bandicoot 2, la console etait trop chere pour moi a sa sortie
eldren
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:36 PM
Zero Divide en 95, ça me rajeunit pas !
fretide
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:38 PM
zero divide et soul edge
loonis
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:41 PM
Final fantasy 7
minbox
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:41 PM
D sur PlayStation.
missilegorbatchef
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:42 PM
WipeOut
kakazu
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:43 PM
Spyro 1
cort
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:44 PM
Fade to black...
gemini
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:44 PM
Mes premiers jeux PS1 : Destruction Derby 2 et DBZ Ultimate Battle 22
plistter
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:46 PM
Fighting Force !!
populus
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:48 PM
Digimon World mais je l'ai jamais finis et pourtant j'aimais beaucoup... Mais trop dur pour mon petit âge
rbz
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:48 PM
crash
edgar
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:50 PM
Riiiiiiiiiiiiiidge Racer !!!
smashfan
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:50 PM
crash bandicoot 1 et Dbz final bout
narphe1
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:52 PM
Tomb Raider
shigeryu
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:52 PM
bordel le boot ps1
Tomb raider 1
mais premier jeu joué toshinden ou tekken1 (que je trouvais moche face a vf2 saturne
trop de bon souvenirs cette machine...
shigeryu
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:54 PM
Voilà c'est malin je vais me le refaire...
tab
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:55 PM
Toshiden
kurosama
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:56 PM
Pwaa Valkyrie Profile et son intro.
Celle de Wild Arms excellente aussi.
venomsnake
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:58 PM
je l'ai eu day one donc forcement tekken
raiko
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 02:05 PM
Wipeout pour moi, un mythe !!!
cladstrife59
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 02:20 PM
Croc, un jeu de plate forme plutôt sympa et puis le cd de démo que tu retournais à l'époque XD
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
PS2 : Devil May Cry
PS3 : MotorStorm
PS4 : Killzone Shadow Fall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IFTcPw_mB0
Tomb raider 1
mais premier jeu joué toshinden ou tekken1 (que je trouvais moche face a vf2 saturne trop de bon souvenirs cette machine...
Celle de Wild Arms excellente aussi.