J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu
profile
amassous
156
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 868
visites since opening : 2488583
amassous > blog
FUITE SPOIL Chapitre 204 Kimtesu no Yaiba


Des grattes ciel en fin de Chapitre ?!?
Pour rappel dans l'oeuvre on parcourais des villages comme ça

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:16 PM by amassous
    comments (15)
    altendorf posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:18 PM
    HEIN ?!
    amassous posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:18 PM
    altendorf Y'a pas le chapitre complet mais ça se termine sur des grattes ciel
    ducknsexe posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:18 PM
    Tu peux dessiner un pokemon sur les gratte ciel ?
    altendorf posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:19 PM
    amassous Oui j'avais compris, j'étais justement surpris par les gratte-ciels ^^
    amassous posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:20 PM
    altendorf Jsuis dans le meme état
    ducknsexe posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:21 PM
    amassous ça parle de quoi ton manga
    amassous posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:23 PM
    ducknsexe Ancien temps Japon, combat contre des démons.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:28 PM
    amassous tu le peux trouver dans le commerce ou uniquement sur le net
    greil93 posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:29 PM
    Kimtesu no Boruto
    amassous posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:30 PM
    ducknsexe MP
    rendan posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:35 PM
    Amassous Tiens mec chapitre complet (coréen) : https://www.mangasail.co/content/kimetsu-no-yaiba-204
    rbz posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:46 PM
    la gueule de la dernière planche, rien qui va ...
    bon ils vont nous faire une boruto.

    bon ça fais plaisir que ça se finisse d'une façon, y'aura moins d'article de ta part
    amassous posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:50 PM
    rendan MERCI
    byaku posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:53 PM
    Rbz ouch XD mais c'est pas faux
    amassous posted the 05/08/2020 at 02:13 PM
    rbz Plus qu'une semaine courage
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre