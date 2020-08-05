accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu
156
amassous
articles :
868
868
visites since opening :
2488583
2488583
amassous
> blog
FUITE SPOIL Chapitre 204 Kimtesu no Yaiba
Des grattes ciel en fin de Chapitre ?!?
Pour rappel dans l'oeuvre on parcourais des villages comme ça
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:16 PM by
amassous
amassous
comments (
15
)
15
)
altendorf
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:18 PM
HEIN ?!
amassous
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:18 PM
altendorf
Y'a pas le chapitre complet mais ça se termine sur des grattes ciel
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:18 PM
Tu peux dessiner un pokemon sur les gratte ciel ?
altendorf
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:19 PM
amassous
Oui j'avais compris, j'étais justement surpris par les gratte-ciels ^^
amassous
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:20 PM
altendorf
Jsuis dans le meme état
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:21 PM
amassous
ça parle de quoi ton manga
amassous
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:23 PM
ducknsexe
Ancien temps Japon, combat contre des démons.
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:28 PM
amassous
tu le peux trouver dans le commerce ou uniquement sur le net
greil93
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:29 PM
Kimtesu no Boruto
amassous
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:30 PM
ducknsexe
MP
rendan
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:35 PM
Amassous
Tiens mec chapitre complet (coréen) :
https://www.mangasail.co/content/kimetsu-no-yaiba-204
rbz
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:46 PM
la gueule de la dernière planche, rien qui va ...
bon ils vont nous faire une boruto.
bon ça fais plaisir que ça se finisse d'une façon, y'aura moins d'article de ta part
amassous
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:50 PM
rendan
MERCI
byaku
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 01:53 PM
Rbz
ouch XD mais c'est pas faux
amassous
posted
the 05/08/2020 at 02:13 PM
rbz
Plus qu'une semaine courage
