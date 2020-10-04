J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu
amassous
articles : 868
visites since opening : 2488576
Domino Pizza ils vont trop loin là


Le Maire de la ville s'appel Domino
https://twitter.com/DominosMY/status/1258017283298844672?s=20
    posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:48 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    voxen posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:49 PM
    On a qu'une part ou c'est la totale ?
    altendorf posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:50 PM
    Midza
    kurosama posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:52 PM
    Ah ouais!
    destati posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:55 PM
    Serait-ce la Gold Sauce au milieu ?
    altendorf posted the 05/08/2020 at 12:56 PM
    destati xD
    destati posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:01 PM
    Altendorf
    ducknsexe posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:04 PM
    rendan posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:08 PM
    Woah enorme
    mrvince posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:45 PM
    J'en ai mangé des pizzas dégueulasse dans ma vie mais alors celle de Domino's. TOP 3.
    venomsnake posted the 05/08/2020 at 01:59 PM
