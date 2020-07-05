accueil
skuldleif
du gameplay de scorn qui sortira sur series X/pc
je vous laisse admirer ca date de 2 ans ,ca vous donne au moins un apercu du look que va avoir le jeu:
perso j'aime esthétique,et puis day One gamepass msieu dame :
posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:29 PM by
skuldleif
comments (
19
)
kinectical
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:35 PM
Ces pour ce genre de jeux ou je suis pas sure du tout que le game pass est vraiment utile
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:35 PM
C'est un sorte de DOOM en fait.
madd
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:37 PM
C'est une exclue définitive?
zanpa
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:37 PM
La DA est très stylé ça fait un certain temps qu'il est dans ma liste de souhait steam
alucardk
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:44 PM
Déjà cela devait sortir sur Xbox one ...
venomsnake
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:44 PM
madd
je pense pas
altendorf
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:46 PM
madd
Le communiqué sous entend une exclusivité pour le lancement de la Xbox Series X
onihanzo
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:47 PM
ravyxxs
C'est bien plus un survival horror qu'un DOOM. Un des seuls jeux présentés qui fait next gen pour moi dans la justesse de son shading et des textures.
skuldleif
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:54 PM
madd
tout ce qui n'est pas edité par MS/sony peut etre considérer comme exclu tempo
onihanzo
ta aussi medium de part ses 2 monde accessible instantanément
kratoszeus
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:55 PM
onihanzo
Pourtant on a vu largment mieux sur la gen actuelle, gears 5 lui met une bifle.
arrrghl
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 11:01 PM
mouais bah ça fait pas rêver !
vivement la présentation des grosses exclus ( Halo !!
)
onihanzo
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 11:02 PM
kratoszeus
Je crois pas non. Je trouve Gears 5 très plat en termes de shaders. J'ai l'impression de voir du matériau présenté brut sur lequel on aurait mis des couches d'effets spéciaux sans génie.
Pour moi Scorn dans sa justesse graphique me rappelle TLOU2 ou Uncharted.
bennj
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 11:03 PM
madd
venomsnake
skuldleif
Dans une FAQ sur Kickstarter j'ai plutôt l'impression que c'est clair pourtant :
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1777595379/scorn-part-1-of-2-dasein/posts/2830766
Why Xbox Series X?
It was a simple decision. Xbox Series X is very capable hardware (on par with high-end PCs) that will run the game at a technical standard of 4k60fps that we aim for Scorn. More so than the 4K resolution, having the game run at 60fps with a certain visual fidelity is imperative for us as developers.
Why Microsoft and why Xbox Series X exclusivity?
The authenticity of the game and being able to develop it as we conceptualized it is the highest priority. Before deciding to partner with Microsoft we made sure that they will not have any influence over the game's concept and development process. They were more than cooperative in that regard.
The only thing they were interested in was exclusivity rights
. Once all that was agreed upon it was a no brainer decision when you look at all the benefits Scorn will get from this partnership, from additional resources to much bigger exposure(marketing). It will certainly help us make Scorn a better, polished game in the end.
Pour moi c'est clairement une exclu type Death Stranding donc ca arrive sur XSX et PC uniquement.
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 11:04 PM
Euh il n'y a que moi qui trouve que c'est pompé sur Alien ? Là ce n'est même plus inspiré, on appelle cela du plagiat.
onihanzo
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 11:05 PM
skuldleif
Oui enfin Medium c'est Project Blair Witch, avec un game design bien moisi et dirigiste. Donc à voir pour les musiques et l'ambiance qui l'air sympa mais clairement pas hypé.
Si c'est du type Silent Hill/RE avec une map cool et visitable quand on veut je dis oui, mais si c'est couloir land et Jump scare moisis à la Blair Witch, non merci.
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 11:05 PM
(qu'ils fassent gaffe quand même, Disney pourrait leur demander des droits
!)
jenicris
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 11:07 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
t'inquiète t'es pas le seul lol
onihanzo
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 11:08 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
C'est pompé sur HR Giger surtout, et c'est clairement dit par les développeurs et assumé.
Pour rappel, c'est Alien qui est inspiré de HR Giger hein, ils a rien inventé. Le Xénomorphe c'est HR Giger qui l'a créé.
Revoyez un peu vos bases avant de crier au plagiat.
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 11:20 PM
Onihanzo
L'univers visuel d'Alien n'est pas inspiré de Giger... Ce dernier ayant bossé sur les films Alien, le huitième passager & Prometheus en y définissant l'univers visuel, c'est donc un plagiat assumé de la part des développeurs. Mais ça a l'air top hein, j'dis pas le contraire, juste dommage que cela ne soit pas dans l'univers Alien vu comment c'est proche ! Revois un peu tes bases sinon...
bold
