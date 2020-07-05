profile
Resident Evil 4 HD
name : Resident Evil 4 HD
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/20/2011
us release date : 09/20/2011
other versions : PlayStation 3
resident evil 4 remake : première image?

    posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:48 PM by midomashakil
    comments (14)
    vyse posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:49 PM
    Ptdrr
    marchand2sable posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:51 PM
    J’espère que c'est fake le remake de RE4, il est parfait ce jeu.
    altendorf posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:52 PM
    leonr4 posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:54 PM
    vyse posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:00 PM
    marchand2sable heu nan moi perso je veux marcher en visant faire des roulades avoir plus de flexibilité dans le gameplay et surtt une rehausse graphique
    kirk posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:05 PM
    Fake c'est pas Tom Cruise.
    marchand2sable posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:06 PM
    vyse

    c'est des petits ajouts de gameplay, de là a niké des millions de dollars pour des mouvements et un up graphique franchement voilà quoi

    Je préfère un autre Resident, un spin-off qui tente un nouveau truc perso, comme un Outbreak XXL.

    On a deja le remake du 2 et du 3 c'est bon je crois.
    opthomas posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:13 PM
    madd posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:13 PM
    hatefield posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:15 PM
    Putain je like tellement c'est nul.
    bubibinman posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:20 PM
    vyse joue à RE6 alors
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:22 PM
    Albatard
    roy001 posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:26 PM
    ravyxxs posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:28 PM
