name :
Resident Evil 4 HD
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
09/20/2011
us release date :
09/20/2011
other versions :
PlayStation 3
midomashakil
resident evil 4 remake : première image?
posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:48 PM by midomashakil
midomashakil
comments (
14
)
vyse
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 09:49 PM
Ptdrr
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 09:51 PM
J’espère que c'est fake le remake de RE4, il est parfait ce jeu.
altendorf
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 09:52 PM
leonr4
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 09:54 PM
vyse
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:00 PM
marchand2sable
heu nan moi perso je veux marcher en visant faire des roulades avoir plus de flexibilité dans le gameplay et surtt une rehausse graphique
kirk
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:05 PM
Fake c'est pas Tom Cruise.
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:06 PM
vyse
c'est des petits ajouts de gameplay, de là a niké des millions de dollars pour des mouvements et un up graphique franchement voilà quoi
Je préfère un autre Resident, un spin-off qui tente un nouveau truc perso, comme un Outbreak XXL.
On a deja le remake du 2 et du 3 c'est bon je crois.
opthomas
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:13 PM
madd
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:13 PM
hatefield
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:15 PM
Putain je like tellement c'est nul.
bubibinman
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:20 PM
vyse
joue à RE6 alors
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:22 PM
Albatard
roy001
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:26 PM
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/07/2020 at 10:28 PM
