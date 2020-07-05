.Coco l'asticot.
Petit rappel,dispo sur Gpass
La tout de suite ( 101 go),sur le Gpass.Voili voilou.
    posted the 05/07/2020 at 02:19 PM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/07/2020 at 02:24 PM
    Ils ont aussi ajouté un jeu par surprise pour le GP pc mais je n'ai pas un pc pouvant faire tourner des jeux :/
    edit : c'est mechwarrior 5
    jackiechan posted the 05/07/2020 at 02:24 PM
    Une grosse carte pour le gamepass. En plus pour ceux qui ont la one X le jeu est d’une beauté !!!!
