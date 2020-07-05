J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu
articles : 865
visites since opening : 2485055
amassous > blog
[FUITE] Kimetsu no Yaiba Chap. 204 des page couleurs
Je m'étais manqué c'est lui l'avant dernier chapitre !
La série Kimetsu no Yaiba finira donc officiellement le 17 mai avec le chapitre 205 qui fera 24 pages avec une page couleur




    posted the 05/07/2020 at 09:59 AM by amassous
    comments (3)
    hollowar posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:03 AM
    En espérant que ce soit une vrai fin et qu'on se retrouve pas avec une suite et 2000 spin of.
    linkudo posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:03 AM
    manga excellent mais un peu trop surcoté à mon goût
    amassous posted the 05/07/2020 at 10:09 AM
    hollowar linkudo Il aura même pas la couverture pour son dernier chapitre akip.
