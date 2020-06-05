profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
75
Likes
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
arkos
1
Like
Likers
arkos
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 14
visites since opening : 20452
arkos > blog
The Last of Us Part 2 nouveau trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhII1qlcZ4E
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/06/2020 at 02:06 PM by arkos
    comments (5)
    barberousse posted the 05/06/2020 at 02:08 PM
    Pazassez rapide!
    whookid posted the 05/06/2020 at 02:09 PM
    Temps mieux pas beaucoup d'image la hype est la !
    modsoul posted the 05/06/2020 at 02:22 PM
    Efficace
    osiris posted the 05/06/2020 at 02:27 PM
    Ya pas grand chose de plus j'ai l'impression mais bon c'est toujours sympa
    kratoszeus posted the 05/06/2020 at 02:37 PM
    osiris C est vrai, la moitié du trailer sont des séquences déjà vues, mais cool ca evite d'en dévoiler trop
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre