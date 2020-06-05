accueil
profile
75
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jojoplay4
,
chester
,
minbox
,
arngrim
,
anakaris
,
oloman334
,
diablass59
,
eldren
,
nduvel
,
vfries
,
squal
,
escobar
,
trungz
,
link49
,
shanks
,
genzzo
,
strifedcloud
,
nekonoctis
,
serialgamer7
,
angelcloud
,
fullbuster
,
leonr4
,
yamy
,
goldmen33
,
opthomas
,
sabelette
,
koopa
,
lanni
,
kira93
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
roxloud
,
milo42
,
sora78
,
jenicris
,
zenimar
,
torotoro59
,
aros
,
misterpixel
,
kali
,
ninja17
,
tolgafury
,
killia
,
mickurt
,
biboys
,
gantzeur
,
raph64
,
eduardos
,
binou87
,
kevisiano
,
sephiroth07
,
sid
,
sonilka
,
nindo64
,
tvirus
,
marcus62
,
voxen
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
finalfantasyxv
,
wario
,
walterwhite
,
surveillance
,
shiroyashagin
,
beppop
,
populus
,
davonizuka
,
marchand2sable
,
bigbogoss
,
phenomeneramen
,
korou
,
kratoszeus
,
kamikaze1985
,
spilner
,
linuxclan
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
The Last of Us Part 2 nouveau trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhII1qlcZ4E
posted the 05/06/2020 at 02:06 PM by
arkos
comments (
5
)
barberousse
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 02:08 PM
Pazassez rapide!
whookid
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 02:09 PM
Temps mieux pas beaucoup d'image la hype est la !
modsoul
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 02:22 PM
Efficace
osiris
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 02:27 PM
Ya pas grand chose de plus j'ai l'impression mais bon c'est toujours sympa
kratoszeus
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 02:37 PM
osiris
C est vrai, la moitié du trailer sont des séquences déjà vues, mais cool ca evite d'en dévoiler trop
