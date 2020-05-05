accueil
profile
name :
Cyberpunk 2077
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
CD Projekt Red
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
arkos
> blog
Cyberpunk 2077 : SOYEZ PRÊTS LE 11 JUIN
SOYEZ PRÊTS LE 11 JUIN
https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1257686933830086656
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/05/2020 at 03:12 PM by

arkos
arkos
comments (
6
)
yukilin
posted
the 05/05/2020 at 03:14 PM
J'attends de voir
nady
posted
the 05/05/2020 at 03:15 PM
I'm ready de lire les commentaires.
kurapika
posted
the 05/05/2020 at 03:22 PM
Je vais surtout être prêt le 29 Mai moi...
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/05/2020 at 03:26 PM
"Soyez prêts pour la chance de votre vie,
car enfin va venir le grand jour"..
altendorf
posted
the 05/05/2020 at 03:31 PM
Summer of Gaming d’IGN, donc le 11 juin a priori
leoptymus
posted
the 05/05/2020 at 03:31 PM
mon goty
car enfin va venir le grand jour"..