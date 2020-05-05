profile
Cyberpunk 2077
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
arkos
arkos
arkos > blog
Cyberpunk 2077 : SOYEZ PRÊTS LE 11 JUIN
SOYEZ PRÊTS LE 11 JUIN



https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1257686933830086656
    posted the 05/05/2020 at 03:12 PM by arkos
    comments (6)
    yukilin posted the 05/05/2020 at 03:14 PM
    J'attends de voir
    nady posted the 05/05/2020 at 03:15 PM
    I'm ready de lire les commentaires.
    kurapika posted the 05/05/2020 at 03:22 PM
    Je vais surtout être prêt le 29 Mai moi...
    xenofamicom posted the 05/05/2020 at 03:26 PM
    "Soyez prêts pour la chance de votre vie,
    car enfin va venir le grand jour"..


    altendorf posted the 05/05/2020 at 03:31 PM
    Summer of Gaming d’IGN, donc le 11 juin a priori
    leoptymus posted the 05/05/2020 at 03:31 PM
    mon goty
