Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End
name : Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 05/10/2016
Nathan Drake plus vrai que nature !


Nathan Fillion (acteur de la série "Castle") "remplace" le visage de Nathan Drake.
    posted the 05/04/2020 at 11:04 PM by nicolasgourry
