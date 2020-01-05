accueil
NBA 2K18
NBA 2K18
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
2k Sports
genre :
sport
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
-
thomasgamer
NBA2K18 sur Nintendo Switch
Bonjour a tout les membres de Gamekyo,
J’ai une petite question à vous poser,
Puis-Je Transférer un joueur dans NBA2K18 d’une équipe à une autre ?
Je vous remercie pour vos réponses.
posted the 05/01/2020 at 09:15 AM by
thomasgamer
comments (
2
)
rendan
posted
the 05/01/2020 at 09:31 AM
Tu sais il y a le 2K20 qui est sorti depuis lol..
thomasgamer
posted
the 05/01/2020 at 09:33 AM
Oui je sais bien mais je les pas !
