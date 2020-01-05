profile
NBA 2K18
name : NBA 2K18
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : 2k Sports
genre : sport
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
thomasgamer > blog
NBA2K18 sur Nintendo Switch
Bonjour a tout les membres de Gamekyo,

J’ai une petite question à vous poser,

Puis-Je Transférer un joueur dans NBA2K18 d’une équipe à une autre ?

Je vous remercie pour vos réponses.
    posted the 05/01/2020 at 09:15 AM by thomasgamer
    comments (2)
    rendan posted the 05/01/2020 at 09:31 AM
    Tu sais il y a le 2K20 qui est sorti depuis lol..
    thomasgamer posted the 05/01/2020 at 09:33 AM
    Oui je sais bien mais je les pas !
