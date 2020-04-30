accueil
name :
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3426
visites since opening :
3797004
leblogdeshacka
> blog
> blog
[MAJ]Le trailer d'Assassin's Creed Vallalha à 17hh00
Le trailer du nouveau Assassin's Creed sera disponible à 17h00
Voici le lien
[MAJ]
Le Collector est disponible en préco pour 199.99€
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:52 PM by
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (
26
)
26
)
eyrtz
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:53 PM
Exclu Microsoft?
octobar
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:53 PM
Vaillahouu Vaillahaaa Vailaaah ah ah !
roxloud
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:54 PM
Exclu Xbox?
zanpa
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:55 PM
eyrtz
non all platforme
gemini
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:55 PM
eyrtz
non ça sort partout comme d'hab
lilong
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:55 PM
Non partenariat avec Microsoft pour des dlc qui arriveront en premier (sûrement)
serve
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:56 PM
eyrtz
roxloud
Non juste MS qui doit avoir un partenariat un peu comme à L'E3 quand un constructeur présente un jeu tu vois pas le logo de la console concurrente pourtant les jeux sont multi
En tout cas cross gen donc SXS/One et du coup PS4/PS5 surement.
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:56 PM
MAGNIFIQUE
omso
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:58 PM
Pas fan de la musiques utilise dans le trailer un peu hors sujet.
ryosenpai
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:58 PM
Ça envoi
shambala93
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:59 PM
Classe, dommage que derrière on n’ait pas un petit trailer de gameplay.
alucardk
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 02:59 PM
on est quand même loin de la beauté des paysage de la Grèce antique, pas certain de le prendre pour le coup.
teeda
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:01 PM
Sortie cet été.
populus
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:01 PM
Ça tue la bite
alucardk
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:02 PM
ils mettent l'accent sur la violence du jeu dans le trailer, mais après ça, pas grand chose d'autre.
axlrose
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:03 PM
Ubisoft toujours maître pour faire des trailers de fou !
teeda
fin d'année c'est marqué dans le trailer
gemini
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:03 PM
Magnifique... comme toutes les cinématiques des Assassins pour annoncer les nouveaux jeux
serve
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:04 PM
teeda
Alors qu'il est marqué sortie Fin d'année l'été à changé de mois ?
shambala93
Je sais pas pourquoi mais le gameplay je sens qu'il sera pour bientôt entre les rumeurs de "live" pour Xbox et Sony avec présentation des jeux et console (Pour une).
shambala93
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:05 PM
serve
A la « conf » Xbox ?
serve
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:08 PM
shambala93
Oui surement ils ont l'air d'avoir une collaboration avec eux.
Après rien ne dit que c'est pour bientôt ça reste des rumeurs les "conf" de Xbox et Sony ^^
populus
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:08 PM
alucardk
Pas grand chose d'autre ? Je sais pas ce qu'il te faut, le trailer dure près de 3 min
alucardk
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:09 PM
populus
Pas d'effet "Waouh" pour ma part.
altendorf
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:09 PM
eyrtz
roxloud
Non deal commercial. Sony et Microsoft se partagent les licences d’Ubisoft. Un coup c’est The Division, un coup c’est AC, un coup c’est Far Cry, un coup c’est Watch Dogs ect...
altendorf
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:10 PM
shambala93
La semaine prochaine normalement
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:14 PM
Très Classe, ce sera un Day one.
shambala93
posted
the 04/30/2020 at 03:17 PM
serve
altendorf
Bien hâte de voir cet event Xbox !
