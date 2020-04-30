ajouter un tigre
profile
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
0
Like
Likers
name : Assassin's Creed Valhalla
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3426
visites since opening : 3797004
leblogdeshacka > blog
[MAJ]Le trailer d'Assassin's Creed Vallalha à 17hh00
Le trailer du nouveau Assassin's Creed sera disponible à 17h00

Voici le lien



[MAJ]
Le Collector est disponible en préco pour 199.99€

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:52 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (26)
    eyrtz posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:53 PM
    Exclu Microsoft?
    octobar posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:53 PM
    Vaillahouu Vaillahaaa Vailaaah ah ah !
    roxloud posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:54 PM
    Exclu Xbox?
    zanpa posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:55 PM
    eyrtz non all platforme
    gemini posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:55 PM
    eyrtz non ça sort partout comme d'hab
    lilong posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:55 PM
    Non partenariat avec Microsoft pour des dlc qui arriveront en premier (sûrement)
    serve posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:56 PM
    eyrtz roxloud

    Non juste MS qui doit avoir un partenariat un peu comme à L'E3 quand un constructeur présente un jeu tu vois pas le logo de la console concurrente pourtant les jeux sont multi

    En tout cas cross gen donc SXS/One et du coup PS4/PS5 surement.
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:56 PM
    MAGNIFIQUE
    omso posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:58 PM
    Pas fan de la musiques utilise dans le trailer un peu hors sujet.
    ryosenpai posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:58 PM
    Ça envoi
    shambala93 posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:59 PM
    Classe, dommage que derrière on n’ait pas un petit trailer de gameplay.
    alucardk posted the 04/30/2020 at 02:59 PM
    on est quand même loin de la beauté des paysage de la Grèce antique, pas certain de le prendre pour le coup.
    teeda posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:01 PM
    Sortie cet été.
    populus posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:01 PM
    Ça tue la bite
    alucardk posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:02 PM
    ils mettent l'accent sur la violence du jeu dans le trailer, mais après ça, pas grand chose d'autre.
    axlrose posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:03 PM
    Ubisoft toujours maître pour faire des trailers de fou !
    teeda fin d'année c'est marqué dans le trailer
    gemini posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:03 PM
    Magnifique... comme toutes les cinématiques des Assassins pour annoncer les nouveaux jeux
    serve posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:04 PM
    teeda

    Alors qu'il est marqué sortie Fin d'année l'été à changé de mois ?

    shambala93

    Je sais pas pourquoi mais le gameplay je sens qu'il sera pour bientôt entre les rumeurs de "live" pour Xbox et Sony avec présentation des jeux et console (Pour une).
    shambala93 posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:05 PM
    serve
    A la « conf » Xbox ?
    serve posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:08 PM
    shambala93

    Oui surement ils ont l'air d'avoir une collaboration avec eux.

    Après rien ne dit que c'est pour bientôt ça reste des rumeurs les "conf" de Xbox et Sony ^^
    populus posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:08 PM
    alucardk Pas grand chose d'autre ? Je sais pas ce qu'il te faut, le trailer dure près de 3 min
    alucardk posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:09 PM
    populus
    Pas d'effet "Waouh" pour ma part.
    altendorf posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:09 PM
    eyrtz roxloud Non deal commercial. Sony et Microsoft se partagent les licences d’Ubisoft. Un coup c’est The Division, un coup c’est AC, un coup c’est Far Cry, un coup c’est Watch Dogs ect...
    altendorf posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:10 PM
    shambala93 La semaine prochaine normalement
    ducknsexe posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:14 PM
    Très Classe, ce sera un Day one.
    shambala93 posted the 04/30/2020 at 03:17 PM
    serve altendorf
    Bien hâte de voir cet event Xbox !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre