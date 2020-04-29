ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
261
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3425
visites since opening : 3793360
leblogdeshacka > blog
[News] Assassin's Creed Vallalha nous donne RDV demain
Maintenant que la fresque est terminée, Ubisoft nous donne rendez-vous demain pour le premier trailer du jeu.





J'attends un beau collector bordel !!
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:05 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (25)
    altendorf posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:05 PM
    Classique, comme d'habitue ^^ Je plains ceux qui ont vraiment attendu dans l'espoir de voir un truc haha
    cenomestuneerreur posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:06 PM
    Demain 17h on sera là
    maction posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:07 PM
    Haha j'étais en train d'en faire un p'tit article, je laisse tomber du coup :P
    princedupersil01 posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:07 PM
    Ils nous ont fait chier avec leur dessins juste pour nous dire d'attendre demain...
    isora posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:08 PM
    J’imagine que ce sera juste un trailer cinématique, pas de in-game.
    ravyxxs posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:09 PM
    Excellent teaser,avec de très bonne musique.

    isora C'est fou comment vous êtes jamais content en fait c'est dingue...
    modsoul posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:10 PM
    Les haches sont à la mode
    hollowar posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:10 PM
    Ce troll d'une puissance 7h de gars qui dessine pour avoir un artwork et le nom du jeu qui a leak partout bien avant.
    foxstep posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:11 PM
    Bon la rumeur du perso féminin c'était faux de coup

    Bon ça à l'air stylé, avec la team derrière BF et Origins y'as moyen d'avoir un AC digne de ce nom bien loin de la médiocrité d'Odyssey.
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:12 PM
    ceux qui aiment la série vikings vont kiffer on dirait ! on aura le trailer demain et peut être le gameplay à l'event xbox la semaine pro?
    wickette posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:12 PM
    altendorf non clairement la video s’appelait teaser 1 faut pas dec .

    Mais du coup tous les leaks depuis 2019 sont vrais...ubisoft doit vraiment mieux maîtriser la fuite des informations, sinon ça peut finit comme TLOU2
    altendorf posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:13 PM
    wickette Ubisoft et les leaks, la plus belle histoire d'amour
    modsoul posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:14 PM
    Et les barbes aussi
    ritalix posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:14 PM
    ça serait bien qu'on puisse personnaliser le drakar
    kenshuiin posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:15 PM
    C'est Ragnar c'est sûr et certains
    ritalix posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:16 PM
    romgamer6859 très bonne série ! La saison 3 et 4 mais quel régal !
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:16 PM
    kenshuiin
    Yep j'ai pensé pareil, j'imagine déjà les raids
    opthomas posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:16 PM
    Les enfants gâté impatient sont de sorties

    kenshuiin Jure que si on joue Ragnar ça serait ouf
    cb posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:17 PM
    Hâte d'être à demain pour voir le magnifique trailer CG de ce nouvel Assassin's Creed qui nous fera regretter le rendu final du jeu qui sera forcément en deçà
    modsoul posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:17 PM
    Par contre j’espère que celui-ci sera bon
    Et si c’est le cas ça sera sur PS5
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:18 PM
    ritalix
    Ouais les dernières saisons j'ai du mal car sans spoiler c'est plus pareil et tu comprendrais sûrement pourquoi.
    kloko posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:19 PM
    vous avez eu quoi en drop ????
    jenicris posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:20 PM
    Vivement. Ravis de voir cet univers.
    zanpa posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:21 PM
    le taff sur l'artwork est juste insane je regrette pas d'avoir laisser le stream en fond car c'est du gros gros taff !!
    kinectical posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:25 PM
    Vous allez avoir un pu%€£ de teaser en cgi arrêter de baver pour rien
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre