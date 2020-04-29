accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[News] Assassin's Creed Vallalha nous donne RDV demain
Maintenant que la fresque est terminée, Ubisoft nous donne rendez-vous demain pour le premier trailer du jeu.
J'attends un beau collector bordel !!
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/29/2020 at 08:05 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
25
)
altendorf
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:05 PM
Classique, comme d'habitue ^^ Je plains ceux qui ont vraiment attendu dans l'espoir de voir un truc haha
cenomestuneerreur
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:06 PM
Demain 17h on sera là
maction
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:07 PM
Haha j'étais en train d'en faire un p'tit article, je laisse tomber du coup :P
princedupersil01
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:07 PM
Ils nous ont fait chier avec leur dessins juste pour nous dire d'attendre demain...
isora
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:08 PM
J’imagine que ce sera juste un trailer cinématique, pas de in-game.
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:09 PM
Excellent teaser,avec de très bonne musique.
isora
C'est fou comment vous êtes jamais content en fait c'est dingue...
modsoul
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:10 PM
Les haches sont à la mode
hollowar
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:10 PM
Ce troll d'une puissance 7h de gars qui dessine pour avoir un artwork et le nom du jeu qui a leak partout bien avant.
foxstep
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:11 PM
Bon la rumeur du perso féminin c'était faux de coup
Bon ça à l'air stylé, avec la team derrière BF et Origins y'as moyen d'avoir un AC digne de ce nom bien loin de la médiocrité d'Odyssey.
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:12 PM
ceux qui aiment la série vikings vont kiffer on dirait ! on aura le trailer demain et peut être le gameplay à l'event xbox la semaine pro?
wickette
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:12 PM
altendorf
non clairement la video s’appelait teaser 1 faut pas dec
.
Mais du coup tous les leaks depuis 2019 sont vrais...ubisoft doit vraiment mieux maîtriser la fuite des informations, sinon ça peut finit comme TLOU2
altendorf
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:13 PM
wickette
Ubisoft et les leaks, la plus belle histoire d'amour
modsoul
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:14 PM
Et les barbes aussi
ritalix
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:14 PM
ça serait bien qu'on puisse personnaliser le drakar
kenshuiin
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:15 PM
C'est Ragnar c'est sûr et certains
ritalix
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:16 PM
romgamer6859
très bonne série ! La saison 3 et 4 mais quel régal !
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:16 PM
kenshuiin
Yep j'ai pensé pareil, j'imagine déjà les raids
opthomas
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:16 PM
Les enfants gâté impatient sont de sorties
kenshuiin
Jure que si on joue Ragnar ça serait ouf
cb
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:17 PM
Hâte d'être à demain pour voir le magnifique trailer CG de ce nouvel Assassin's Creed qui nous fera regretter le rendu final du jeu qui sera forcément en deçà
modsoul
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:17 PM
Par contre j’espère que celui-ci sera bon
Et si c’est le cas ça sera sur PS5
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:18 PM
ritalix
Ouais les dernières saisons j'ai du mal car sans spoiler c'est plus pareil et tu comprendrais sûrement pourquoi.
kloko
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:19 PM
vous avez eu quoi en drop ????
jenicris
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:20 PM
Vivement. Ravis de voir cet univers.
zanpa
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:21 PM
le taff sur l'artwork est juste insane je regrette pas d'avoir laisser le stream en fond car c'est du gros gros taff !!
kinectical
posted
the 04/29/2020 at 08:25 PM
Vous allez avoir un pu%€£ de teaser en cgi arrêter de baver pour rien
