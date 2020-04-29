J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu
Trials of Mana
3
name : Trials of Mana
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC PlayStation 4 -
amassous
155
amassous
amassous > blog
Achat sur Switch : un jeu que j'attendais beaucoup !!!
IL EST LA Seiken 3 AKA Trials of Mana !!!
Impatient de voir les différents monde modélisé en 3D bref



L'OST est validé direct les sonorité arrangé reste proche de l'OST SNES le top , même si jvais d'abord avancer mon village dans Animal Crossing je l'attaque direct après
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 04/29/2020 at 10:00 AM by amassous
    comments (4)
    rbz posted the 04/29/2020 at 10:04 AM

    j'ai bientot fini mon premier run j'y vais tranquillou.
    olimar59 posted the 04/29/2020 at 10:06 AM
    J'ai 12 h de jeu, j'adore pour le moment
    amassous posted the 04/29/2020 at 10:08 AM
    rbz DEJA? combien d'heure?
    olimar59 ah ça fait plaisir
    pokute posted the 04/29/2020 at 10:12 AM
    Franchement, il est sympa mais les combats sont souvent brouillons à cause de la caméra...
