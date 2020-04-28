accueil
47
kalas28
tout de suite jdg live streets of rage 4 sur twitch
il y a un gars de dotemu aussi.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/28/2020 at 07:03 PM by
kalas28
comments (
9
)
gunstarred
posted
the 04/28/2020 at 07:04 PM
Y a un S à Steets of Rage.
Si non dommage que je sois en débit reduit.
sora78
posted
the 04/28/2020 at 07:10 PM
Il stream avec le Game Director du jeu, Seb et Kairm
yukilin
posted
the 04/28/2020 at 07:42 PM
Cool, mais je vais éviter de trop regarder. Deux petits jours encore
guiguif
posted
the 04/28/2020 at 07:47 PM
ça manque un peu de folie quand meme, ok c'est un BTA dans la plus pure tradition, mais bon...
rendan
posted
the 04/28/2020 at 07:50 PM
Day one sur le gamepass
testament
posted
the 04/28/2020 at 07:50 PM
guiguif
C'est plus pour les vieux fans.
shade2207
posted
the 04/28/2020 at 08:04 PM
Les beat um up comme on a pas eu depuis un certain temps. Merci à 40 ans de retrouver les plaisirs de notre jeunesse. CAPCOM et KONAMI pourraient en prendre exemple en nous remettant les bons jeux de baston en HD
amassous
posted
the 04/28/2020 at 08:06 PM
J'attends ma version boite Switch
kevisiano
posted
the 04/28/2020 at 08:30 PM
shade2207
franchement un petit Bloody Roar là
