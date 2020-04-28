profile
kalas28
47
Likes
Likers
kalas28
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 725
visites since opening : 717634
kalas28 > blog
all
tout de suite jdg live streets of rage 4 sur twitch


il y a un gars de dotemu aussi.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/28/2020 at 07:03 PM by kalas28
    comments (9)
    gunstarred posted the 04/28/2020 at 07:04 PM
    Y a un S à Steets of Rage.
    Si non dommage que je sois en débit reduit.
    sora78 posted the 04/28/2020 at 07:10 PM
    Il stream avec le Game Director du jeu, Seb et Kairm
    yukilin posted the 04/28/2020 at 07:42 PM
    Cool, mais je vais éviter de trop regarder. Deux petits jours encore
    guiguif posted the 04/28/2020 at 07:47 PM
    ça manque un peu de folie quand meme, ok c'est un BTA dans la plus pure tradition, mais bon...
    rendan posted the 04/28/2020 at 07:50 PM
    Day one sur le gamepass
    testament posted the 04/28/2020 at 07:50 PM
    guiguif C'est plus pour les vieux fans.
    shade2207 posted the 04/28/2020 at 08:04 PM
    Les beat um up comme on a pas eu depuis un certain temps. Merci à 40 ans de retrouver les plaisirs de notre jeunesse. CAPCOM et KONAMI pourraient en prendre exemple en nous remettant les bons jeux de baston en HD
    amassous posted the 04/28/2020 at 08:06 PM
    J'attends ma version boite Switch
    kevisiano posted the 04/28/2020 at 08:30 PM
    shade2207 franchement un petit Bloody Roar là
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre