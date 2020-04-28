profile
shincloud
206
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3194
visites since opening : 4425883
shincloud > blog
FF7 Remake : cette musique = chef d'oeuvre (spoil)
Cette monté en puissance bordel

Phase 1: 0:00-2:14
Phase 2: 2:14-4:48
Phase 3: 4:48-9:36

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/28/2020 at 06:24 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    eldrick posted the 04/28/2020 at 06:30 PM
    Oui l'un des meilleurs remix du remake surtout dans sa phase 3.
    teel posted the 04/28/2020 at 06:31 PM
    on voit pas la video
    Clique sur la case youtube/daily/twitch et copie-colle ton lien en enlevant le s dans https://
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/28/2020 at 06:33 PM
    Voilà c'est mieux ainsi.
    guiguif posted the 04/28/2020 at 06:37 PM
    La best niveau boss pour moi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nu4A-1LHfYw Hamauzu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre