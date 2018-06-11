profile
name : Doom Eternal
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : ID Software
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox One
ioop
[Live] Doom Eternal & Predator Hunting Grounds (PS4)
On continue la campagne solo de Doom avec un combat de boss puis je basculerai sur Predator.
Petit live jusque 23h30 : DOOM ETERNAL & PREDATOR HUNTING GROUNDS (PS4)



Rediffusion : CLIQUEZ ICI

