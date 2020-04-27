J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball Z Kakarotto trailer du DLC Battle of Gods


QUI va le prendre ?

Dragon Ball jusqu'à la mort, ça change pas.
    posted the 04/27/2020 at 03:36 PM by amassous
    comments (1)
    kabuki posted the 04/27/2020 at 03:44 PM
    J'attendrais le new story arc
