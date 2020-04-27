« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Deadly Premonition
name : Deadly Premonition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Access Games
genre : Aventure
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Deadly Premonition 2 bientôt des nouvelles ?



DP2 : Something will happen in next week
DP2 : Quelque chose va se passer la semaine prochaine
Twitter -26.04.2020-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgxgQw58090&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 04/27/2020 at 07:26 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    mrvince posted the 04/27/2020 at 07:33 AM
    Un nouveau direct ?
    gankutsuou posted the 04/27/2020 at 07:57 AM
    Tellement adoré le 1er ! Top 2 de mes jeux favoris. Quelle aventure mais quelle aventure !
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/27/2020 at 07:59 AM
    mrvince ça me parait un peu tôt pour un nouveau "Direct".
    derno posted the 04/27/2020 at 08:03 AM
    début juin n'est plus si loin donc "bientôt" me semble cohérent.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/27/2020 at 08:07 AM
    derno sauf que dans le tweet il y a écrit "la semaine prochaine" (nous serons pas en Juin).
