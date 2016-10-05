profile
name : Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 05/10/2016
Ce soucis du détail dans Uncharted 4 quand même...
Ta des trucs c'est vraiment ouf, je vous laisse mater ça



    posted the 04/25/2020 at 04:07 PM by populus
