Cyberpunk 2077
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
goldmen33
goldmen33
goldmen33 > blog
Cyberpunk 2077 - 1 minute de nouveau gameplay


    posted the 04/24/2020 at 04:46 PM by goldmen33
    comments (6)
    ducknsexe posted the 04/24/2020 at 04:49 PM
    Cool le héros peut aller à KFC
    castortroy posted the 04/24/2020 at 04:50 PM
    Gros gameplay
    maxleresistant posted the 04/24/2020 at 04:53 PM
    Avec quoi ils font leurs captures chez CDR, tout est toujours flou
    maxleresistant posted the 04/24/2020 at 04:55 PM
    Le jeu est en lead development sur Xbox One S peut etre
    cloudo posted the 04/24/2020 at 04:58 PM
    Ambiance très cool même si je trouve qu'il aurait du pousser les néons au max enfin p-e ce sera le cas sur next-gen.
    Sinon la fluidité
    potion2swag posted the 04/24/2020 at 05:08 PM
    Très très belle modé, très très mauvais framerate.
