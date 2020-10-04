“I'll be waiting for you so... if you come here... you'll find me... I promise. "
profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake
97
Likes
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
teel
56
Likes
Likers
teel
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 267
visites since opening : 326335
teel > blog
all
cloud strife : shadows die twice


    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/24/2020 at 12:50 PM by teel
    comments (2)
    nady posted the 04/24/2020 at 01:28 PM
    Rien que pour ça faut que je le reprenne sur PC pour le finir dessus
    (Et pour 2B aussi, évidemment)
    phosfer posted the 04/24/2020 at 01:36 PM
    Une hérésie
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre