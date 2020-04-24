« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Naruto Shippuden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
23
Likes
Likers
name : Naruto Shippuden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
115
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3094
visites since opening : 4021842
nicolasgourry > blog
NARUTO Shippuden : Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 / Switch Vs PS4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6O2hyXnfuiM
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/24/2020 at 08:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    narukamisan posted the 04/24/2020 at 08:46 AM
    Des gens on reçus leur version boite switch? Sur amazon il es en rupture et ma preco micromania a etais décalé au 15mai .....j'ai l'impression que la version boite a etais repoussé
    kurorolucifuru posted the 04/24/2020 at 08:56 AM
    Trop de downgrade pour moi, ça ne se rapproche même pas..
    rendan posted the 04/24/2020 at 08:58 AM
    Impressionnant pour de la Switch On est quand même sur un portage ps4-One
    smashfan posted the 04/24/2020 at 09:07 AM
    trop de downgrade ? j'ai pas l'impression franchement le taff est fait.
    serve posted the 04/24/2020 at 09:10 AM
    J'ai testé la version Switch elle fait clairement le taf bon quand y a des grosses invocation (Mod Histoire) la console à du mal tu sens que le Framerate est pas content.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre