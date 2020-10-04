accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
97
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
asakim
,
diablass59
,
kikibearentongues
,
anakaris
,
shanks
,
badaboum
,
rebellion
,
leblogdeshacka
,
minbox
,
aros
,
eldren
,
deum
,
genzzo
,
jorostar
,
cuthbert
,
furtifdor
,
soulshunt
,
galneryus
,
fullbuster
,
testament
,
archesstat
,
hyoga57
,
shiranui
,
squall04
,
link49
,
abaranchi
,
opthomas
,
teel
,
strifedcloud
,
terikku
,
linkudo
,
spawnini
,
escobar
,
hado78
,
gamergunz
,
kira93
,
lordkupo
,
z3pi4f
,
rkm18
,
geugeuz
,
yamy
,
shpouk
,
kyogamer
,
trungz
,
floflo
,
slyder
,
xyrlic
,
davidhm
,
kisukesan
,
wickette
,
alexkidd
,
ravyxxs
,
yoshidieu
,
coolflex
,
linuxclan
,
angelcloud
,
vfries
,
e3payne
,
chronos
,
draer
,
nduvel
,
hakaishin
,
kuroshima
,
cijfer
,
shambala93
,
shiroyashagin
,
jenicris
,
kurosama
,
tynokarts
,
fiveagainstone
,
51love
,
torotoro59
,
esets
,
roxloud
,
biboys
,
raph64
,
husotsuki
,
namxi
,
amassous
,
aym
,
axlenz
,
chester
,
kevisiano
,
sora78
,
leonr4
,
espion
,
jozen15
,
cort
,
kirk
,
davonizuka
,
docteurdeggman
,
faremis
,
eyrtz
,
pist5
,
arngrim
,
korou
,
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/10/2020
other versions :
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
402
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
kamikaze1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
keka
,
linkart
,
traveller
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
venomsnake
,
vindicte
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cijfer
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
sorakairi86
,
2077
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
akiletour
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
rixlos
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
daoko
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
crimson7
,
fandenutella
,
osiris
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
e3ologue
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
markcernylebossdu75
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
kurorolucifuru
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
gareauxloups
,
narukamisan
,
gameup
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3fromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
davonizuka
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
monz666
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
oenomaus
,
yogfei
,
t0t0r067
,
chester
,
pyrogas
,
hijikatamayora13
,
zobiwan83
,
mystic
,
ostream
,
sadakoyamamura
,
barberousse
,
ioop
,
guchisan
,
toshiro
,
kayl
,
koriyu
,
zabuza
,
ocarinak
,
dude85
,
amario
,
namxi
,
alexharris59
,
sunnytime
,
fuji
,
apejy
,
docteurdeggman
,
shashinmika
,
wazaaabi
,
bisba
,
djayce
,
asakk
,
darknova
,
l83
,
walterwhite
,
demon
,
dexterr62
,
matzel
,
lefab88
,
hyuga51
,
finalyoz
,
lilouenseptembre
,
hibito
,
patriciapereira
,
okagami
,
danceterialg
,
segadream
,
krilinchauve
,
jowy14
,
greatteacheroni
,
mwaka971
,
kwak
,
hurri
,
xenofamicom
,
shirosp
,
cjmusashi
,
tidusx59
,
banananinja
,
fidelio
,
bobobiwan
,
hollowar
,
inferusredrum
,
neil
,
tsunayoshi
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
yurius
,
yais9999
,
zoske
,
surveillance
,
populus
,
altendorf
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3412
visites since opening :
3771202
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Restock] Final Fantasy VII Remake collector de retour
Assez galère a trouver, la version Limitée de Final Fantasy VII Remake est de nouveau disponible chez la FNAC.
J'ai pas encore craqué, mais je ne vais pas résister longtemps bordel
Final Fantasy VII Remake
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3DFinal%2BFantasy%2BVII%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/23/2020 at 10:00 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
4
)
contra
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 10:07 PM
J’avais preco cette version à la base chez Micromania. Avec tout le bordel j’ai fais une croix dessus et j’ai pris le jeu à 47€ chez Leclerc, c’est niquel. Je prendrai un collector une fois le jeu complet.
ykarin
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 10:27 PM
Aujourd'hui je me suis fais la réflexion que Sony et Microsoft ont bien raison de sortir leurs exclues sur PC et que FF7 en est la preuve.
Pour rappel FF7 n'était pas totalement une exclue PlayStation à l'époque car il était sorti sur PC (je l'avais d'ailleurs fais sur PC, ainsi que FF
.
FF9 était le seul totalement exclusif à la PS1.
Pourtant aujourd'hui on ne parle d'FF7 que comme un playstation classic, un jeu intimement lié à la marque Playstation sans que jms la sortie PC n'impacte cela.
Et c'est dingue.
Mais ça prouve bien qu'ils ont raison de sortir leurs jeux actuels sur PC.
eldrick
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 10:48 PM
ykarin
En même temps le portage pc était un désastre et le pc avait beaucoup d'exclusivité et de titres cultes lors de cette période donc FF7 n'était pas forcément une priorité pour joueurs pc.
ykarin
posted
the 04/23/2020 at 11:46 PM
eldrick
: À ce point ?
Alors j'étais pas bien vieux et ça commence à dater mais je n'ai pas souvenir d'une catastrophe sur le portage ?
De même pour FF8.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Pour rappel FF7 n'était pas totalement une exclue PlayStation à l'époque car il était sorti sur PC (je l'avais d'ailleurs fais sur PC, ainsi que FF.
FF9 était le seul totalement exclusif à la PS1.
Pourtant aujourd'hui on ne parle d'FF7 que comme un playstation classic, un jeu intimement lié à la marque Playstation sans que jms la sortie PC n'impacte cela.
Et c'est dingue.
Mais ça prouve bien qu'ils ont raison de sortir leurs jeux actuels sur PC.
Alors j'étais pas bien vieux et ça commence à dater mais je n'ai pas souvenir d'une catastrophe sur le portage ?
De même pour FF8.