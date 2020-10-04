Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Final Fantasy VII Remake
97
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
13
koopastream
Final Fantasy VII Remake #07 - Encore ce motard
Salut à tous,

Suite de notre aventure sur Final Fantasy VII Remake avec l'épisode 07 sur PS4 Pro

https://youtu.be/-N7Do_4mHIA
    posted the 04/23/2020 at 03:15 PM by koopastream
    opthomas posted the 04/23/2020 at 04:32 PM
    Roche je me demande ce qu'il va advenir de ce personnage dans la suite du remake ?
