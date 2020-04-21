J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu
amassous > blog
Prototype d'une figurine Gohan qui s'annonce INCROYABLE


Trop d’émotion la c'est trop la vérité , c'est la planche si bien reproduit
Dragon Ball jusqu'à la mort, ça change pas.
    posted the 04/21/2020 at 02:13 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    xenofamicom posted the 04/21/2020 at 02:14 PM
    En effet, c'est l'une des rares planches ou Gohan déchire...
    testament posted the 04/21/2020 at 02:18 PM
    Stylé
    pauleta31 posted the 04/21/2020 at 02:21 PM
    Je me suis toujours demandé ce qu'il se passait avec son cou sur cette planche.
    kurorolucifuru posted the 04/21/2020 at 02:28 PM
    Pauleta31 Disons que les cous dans dragon Ball en général sont spéciaux
    koopastream posted the 04/21/2020 at 03:00 PM
    Sa peut être vraiment pas mal
    ritalix posted the 04/21/2020 at 03:03 PM
    pas mal mais j'attends de voir le résultat final
    fausst posted the 04/21/2020 at 03:11 PM
    J'adore les sculptures de DrGaruda
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_tfddu4His
    fausst posted the 04/21/2020 at 03:12 PM
    Une chaine sur la fabrication des figurines prof:
    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZ3FTmzoDV6wcoyv81bIfcY7uy6OyRMr7
    fausst posted the 04/21/2020 at 03:13 PM
    Si on aime le style FIMO
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtb4KV4zFR3W99dSd7Q2IFQ
    sanda posted the 04/21/2020 at 04:11 PM
    C’est pas du tout la meme pose mais ok
