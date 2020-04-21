profile
shincloud
206
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3192
visites since opening : 4418868
shincloud > blog
Final Fantasy VII Remake : l'explosion des ventes en 3 Jours


    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:17 PM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    xenofamicom posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:22 PM
    Succès logique vu l'attente et son statut (rpg de légende, son historique avec la marque playstation, etc...)
    guiguif posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:23 PM
    what else
    xenofamicom posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:26 PM
    guiguif ben la suite..
    chronokami posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:28 PM
    Si Square Enix pouvait autant se donner à fond sur les prochaines productions mais ils risquent d'être occupés avec FF7 pendant un bon moment ^^
    gemini posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:29 PM
    Normal
    zekk posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:33 PM
    chronokami ils ont plusieurs équipes
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/21/2020 at 01:46 PM
    Peut être qu'à la fin du confinement je le prendrais. Je voulais le prendre mais je suis pas pressé et j'étais pas chaud à télécharger les 90GO..
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre