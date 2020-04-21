« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Raw Fury
name : Raw Fury
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Dandara : Trials of Fear Edition / Promo (Indé)


5,99€ au lieu de 14,99€ (Steam/Switch)


Steam
Site du jeu
Quelques tests (avant la mise à jour Trials of Fear Edition) :
Gamekult 7/10 JVC 14/20 Destructoid 7/10 Gamespot 7/10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CCYZgpCa8s
    posted the 04/21/2020 at 10:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    calite posted the 04/21/2020 at 10:42 AM
    bof bof
