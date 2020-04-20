J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu
Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 59 anglais


Le français arrive peut être dans la soirée ou demain , le lien en anglais en source.
Dragon Ball jusqu'à la mort, ça change pas. - https://mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1006597
    posted the 04/20/2020 at 03:41 PM by amassous
    comments (1)
    burningcrimson posted the 04/20/2020 at 04:54 PM
    Thanks !
