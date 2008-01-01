Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Jeux Vidéo
261
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
koopastream
13
Likes
Likers
koopastream
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 459
visites since opening : 220344
koopastream > blog
DBZ Dokkan Battle (GLB) - Invocations Goku LR
Salut à tous,

Retour sur Dokkan Battle avec une vidéo invocation sur le nouveau portail du Goku LR arrivé sur la version globale

https://youtu.be/X-i5s1LQV_c
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/20/2020 at 02:32 PM by koopastream
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre