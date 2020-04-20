« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Unravel
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : N.C
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Unravel pourrait aussi sortir sur Switch ?


D'après l'organisme de classification Brésilien.
http://portal.mj.gov.br/ClassificacaoIndicativa/jsps/DadosJogoForm.do


PS : Unravel 2 est déjà disponible aussi sur Switch.
    posted the 04/20/2020 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    birmou posted the 04/20/2020 at 01:13 PM
    A la base je pensais que la Switch c'était la poubelle de Capcom mais EA font une belle remontée là.
    flom posted the 04/20/2020 at 01:27 PM
    C etait pas deja dispo ?
    moune75 posted the 04/20/2020 at 01:29 PM
    birmou on en veux pas de toute façon
    suzukube posted the 04/20/2020 at 01:34 PM
    flom Nan y'a que le 2 alors que des compiles existent sur PS4/One, donc c'est sûr que le 1 arrivera.
    kidicarus posted the 04/20/2020 at 01:47 PM
    flom je croyais aussi, mais non y a que le second qui est d'ailleurs 7.50 sur l'eshop.

    Un jeu bien sympa
