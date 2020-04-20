accueil
profile
name :
Super Mario Odyssey
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
european release date :
10/27/2017
guiguif
Il s'agit d'un hack pour la rom US de Mario 64, disponible a cette adresse:
https://mega.nz/file/mGpgQKhR#gqlBBQOiO9U0Yuo2qZ7d-g-Meal-h-ub-Kf6DL-rsaA
posted the 04/20/2020 at 10:57 AM by
guiguif
comments (
5
)
octobar
posted
the 04/20/2020 at 10:58 AM
aucun intérêt. enfin bon si il y en a que ça amuse de faire ça..
jenicris
posted
the 04/20/2020 at 11:13 AM
Mario 64 étronise Odyssey d'une force...
nindo64
posted
the 04/20/2020 at 11:18 AM
Ca me donne surtout envie de rejouer à Odyssey
micablo
posted
the 04/20/2020 at 12:11 PM
Tout ce que ce trailer montre, c'est à quel point odyssey est régulièrement vide et grand pour rien.
Le level design de mario 64 le met minable alors qu'il y a bien plus de possibilités dans odyssey et qu'en les exploitant un minimum, il pourrait faire jeu égal avec son ancêtre les yeux bandés et une main dans le dos. C'est triste.
suzukube
posted
the 04/20/2020 at 12:36 PM
Perso je le trouve excellent Odyssey, mais bon.
Le level design de mario 64 le met minable alors qu'il y a bien plus de possibilités dans odyssey et qu'en les exploitant un minimum, il pourrait faire jeu égal avec son ancêtre les yeux bandés et une main dans le dos. C'est triste.