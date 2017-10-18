Je vous aime mais j'ai choisi les voitures
Gran Turismo Sport
name : Gran Turismo Sport
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Polyphony Digital
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 24 en ligne
european release date : 10/18/2017
lexiz
lexiz
lexiz > blog
GRAN TURISMO SPORT : Catalunya tour descriptif
Salut a tous, nouvelle vidéo tour descriptif sur GT SPORT.

Bon visionnage !

    tags :
    posted the 04/18/2020 at 03:27 PM by lexiz
