name :
NieR Replicant Remaster
platform :
PC
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Toylogic
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
NieR Re[in]carnation - première vidéo de gameplay pour un jeu smartphone...
posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:33 AM
goldmen33
comments (13)
13
)
kevisiano
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:35 AM
Je me souviens pas de ce passage
sora78
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:35 AM
ça c'est un remaster ?
Bordel je connaissais cette gif
sonilka
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:35 AM
Mais quel enculé
Mine de rien j'espère quand même que le jeu arrivera chez nous.
olimar59
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:36 AM
Je pense qu'il va bien marcher
goldmen33
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:36 AM
sora78
a merde c'est un project pour portable...
sonilka
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:37 AM
Non mais les enfants, c'est le jeu smartphone la pas le remaster à venir sur console
stardustx
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:44 AM
ça aurait pu avoir l'air sympa, mais quand on va voir les passages ou faut faire du gacha pour progresser ou utiliser de l'énergie pour avoir le droit de jouer on va vite redescendre sur terre
lion93
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:10 PM
ça avait été annoncé dans le live que c'était un jeu mobile
djfab
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:14 PM
Hate d'écouter la BO !
masharu
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:20 PM
NieRunner
niexmad
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:23 PM
ça a l'air sympa de courir !
ostream
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:40 PM
J'ai vu la vidéo mais j'ai pas vu le gameplay
crys
posted
posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:54 PM
Ils ont osé faire Nier 3 sur smartfoune ???
Bordel je connaissais cette gif