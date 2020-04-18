profile
NieR Replicant Remaster
2
Likes
Likers
name : NieR Replicant Remaster
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Toylogic
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
goldmen33
101
Likes
Likers
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 916
visites since opening : 1411356
goldmen33 > blog
all
NieR Re[in]carnation - première vidéo de gameplay pour un jeu smartphone...


    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:33 AM by goldmen33
    comments (13)
    kevisiano posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:35 AM
    Je me souviens pas de ce passage
    sora78 posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:35 AM
    ça c'est un remaster ?

    Bordel je connaissais cette gif
    sonilka posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:35 AM
    Mais quel enculé Mine de rien j'espère quand même que le jeu arrivera chez nous.
    olimar59 posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:36 AM
    Je pense qu'il va bien marcher
    goldmen33 posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:36 AM
    sora78 a merde c'est un project pour portable...
    sonilka posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:37 AM
    Non mais les enfants, c'est le jeu smartphone la pas le remaster à venir sur console
    stardustx posted the 04/18/2020 at 11:44 AM
    ça aurait pu avoir l'air sympa, mais quand on va voir les passages ou faut faire du gacha pour progresser ou utiliser de l'énergie pour avoir le droit de jouer on va vite redescendre sur terre
    lion93 posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:10 PM
    ça avait été annoncé dans le live que c'était un jeu mobile
    djfab posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:14 PM
    Hate d'écouter la BO !
    masharu posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:20 PM
    NieRunner
    niexmad posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:23 PM
    ça a l'air sympa de courir !
    ostream posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:40 PM
    J'ai vu la vidéo mais j'ai pas vu le gameplay
    crys posted the 04/18/2020 at 12:54 PM
    Ils ont osé faire Nier 3 sur smartfoune ???
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre