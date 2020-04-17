profile
Sega
31
Likes
Likers
name : Sega
official website : http://www.sega-europe.com/french/
profile
gunstarred
32
Likes
Likers
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 517
visites since opening : 562979
gunstarred > blog
all
[SEGA AGES] G-LOC Air Battle : vidéo de présentation + date de sortie
SEGA AGES


Le jeu sort le 30 avril 2020 en occident, le prix est de 6,99€.





-> http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/g-loc/
-> https://segaages.sega.com/project/g-loc-air-battle/
SEGA-Mag - http://www.sega-mag.com/SEGA+Ages+G+Loc+Air+Battle+prend+date+en+Occident-news-12676.htm
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/17/2020 at 02:37 PM by gunstarred
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 04/17/2020 at 02:42 PM
    J'hésite quand même ^^' !
    gunstarred posted the 04/17/2020 at 02:45 PM
    suzukube Je suis tenté, mais j'attendrais une promo.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre