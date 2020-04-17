Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered #05 - Imprévu
Salut à tous,

Suite de notre aventure avec l’épisode 05 de notre let's play sur Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered sur PS4 Pro

https://youtu.be/rY15E59D-B8
    posted the 04/17/2020 at 08:59 AM by koopastream
    comments (2)
    foxty posted the 04/17/2020 at 10:54 AM
    J'ai kiffé refaire cette campagne décoiffante, un regal !
    koopastream posted the 04/17/2020 at 11:05 AM
    foxty absolument
