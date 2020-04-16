accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
genzzo
,
mickurt
,
iglooo
name :
Picross S
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
N.C
developer :
Jupiter
genre :
puzzle
multiplayer :
2 joueurs
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
115
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
markcernylebossdu75
,
damrode
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
jisngo
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3082
visites since opening :
4000891
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Picross S4 Démo + 2 Dates (B.P. et S.W.R)
485 Puzzles au Total
Démo disponible
Date de sortie : 23 Avril 2020
(aussi sur PS4)
Date de sortie : 13 Mai 2020
Date de sortie : 19 Juin 2020
https://www.gematsu.com/2020/04/star-wars-episode-i-racer-for-ps4-and-switch-launches-may-12
https://nintendoeverything.com/burnout-paradise-remastered-listed-for-switch-release-on-june-19/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/16/2020 at 10:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
fiveagainstone
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 10:34 PM
Ils ont mis de nouveaux screens pour Star wars racer, les premiers étaient tout pixelisés comme si c'était une version ps1 alors qu'il existe sur dreamcast.
Je vais attendre de voir tout ça en mouvement pour éviter les mauvaises surprises.
birmou
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 10:41 PM
Les 3 premiers sont à -20%
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Je vais attendre de voir tout ça en mouvement pour éviter les mauvaises surprises.