« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Picross S
3
name : Picross S
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Jupiter
genre : puzzle
multiplayer : 2 joueurs
nicolasgourry
115
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Picross S4 Démo + 2 Dates (B.P. et S.W.R)


485 Puzzles au Total
Démo disponible
Date de sortie : 23 Avril 2020


(aussi sur PS4)
Date de sortie : 13 Mai 2020



Date de sortie : 19 Juin 2020


https://www.gematsu.com/2020/04/star-wars-episode-i-racer-for-ps4-and-switch-launches-may-12
https://nintendoeverything.com/burnout-paradise-remastered-listed-for-switch-release-on-june-19/
    posted the 04/16/2020 at 10:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/16/2020 at 10:34 PM
    Ils ont mis de nouveaux screens pour Star wars racer, les premiers étaient tout pixelisés comme si c'était une version ps1 alors qu'il existe sur dreamcast.
    Je vais attendre de voir tout ça en mouvement pour éviter les mauvaises surprises.
    birmou posted the 04/16/2020 at 10:41 PM
    Les 3 premiers sont à -20%
