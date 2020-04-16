accueil
negan
articles : 16
16
visites since opening :
510800
negan
blog
Jason schreier quitte Kotaku
https://twitter.com/NESbot_feed/status/1250801267573764099
une place l'attend chez sony pour service rendu gargamel
posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:36 PM by negan
negan
venomsnake
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:39 PM
bon vent a lui
spawnini
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:39 PM
Microsoft a dû payer
psx
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:39 PM
Il s'est pas mal trompé ces temps ci, surtout sur Sony, qu'il demande quoi à Julien chièze
goldmen33
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:39 PM
Il aurait pu jouer le pingouin lui!
aiolia081
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:40 PM
Gargamel
negan
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:41 PM
goldmen33
spawnini
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:42 PM
aiolia081
goldmen33
Alébatard
aiolia081
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:43 PM
goldmen33
altendorf
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:44 PM
Pour créer son propre podcast avec deux autres compères de Kotaku, qui eux aussi partent. Sacrée perte pour le site ^^
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:44 PM
albatard
zabuza
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:47 PM
spawnini
zabuza
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:48 PM
goldmen33
enfoiré
shao
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:49 PM
Meh...
octobar
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:51 PM
gamekyo
minbox
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 03:59 PM
octobar
et on ne leur dit rien à eux...
negan
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:03 PM
minbox
l'ouvre pas toi t'aurais dû prendre bien plus de bann
kaiserstark
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:05 PM
C'est quoi le rapport avec Sony ?
raoh38
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:06 PM
kaiserstark
c'est un fanboy sony voila
minbox
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:08 PM
negan
tu te sens visé ?!
idd
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:13 PM
on sait pas pourquoi ?
altendorf
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:13 PM
idd
j’ai expliqué plus haut
axlrose
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:18 PM
C'est le Chieze américain surtout, vu le nombre de conneries qu'il a pu débiter
anakaris
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:28 PM
aiolia081
goldmen33
negan
spawnini
Moshe Levy. Ah non merde ça on a pas l'droit
negan
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:31 PM
anakaris
bennj
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:31 PM
altendorf
il ne se casse pas pour créer un nouveau podcast
Non ca c'est juste une des conséquences de son départ, vu qu'il ne bosse plus pour Kotaku il ne peut intervenir dans ce podcast donc il va en créer un autre avec deux autres de ses collègues qui se cassent du podcast aussi. En fait il va bosser ailleurs tout simplement.
La raison de son départ est la suivante : il est rédac chef de Kotaku et que depuis plusieurs mois maintenant la société (et surtout son dirigeant) qui détient le site Kotaku et d'autres - G/O Media a fait énormément de merdes notamment en voulant contrôler la ligne éditoriale des sites, en gros en leur imposant quoi dire et ne pas dire, et quand t'es un vrai journaliste (coucou BFM) ca passe mal. Quand ils ont voulu dénoncer cela sur leurs sites respectifs la direction a tout supprimé, et ca normalement ils n'ont pas le droit de le faire :
"G/O Media's leadership, introduced after the purchase from Univision, has been subject to frequent criticism by employees. Complaints include closer advertiser relationships, a lack of diversity, and suppression of reporting about the company itself. In October 2019 Deadspin's editor and chief, Barry Petchesky, was fired for refusing to adhere to a directive that the site "stick to sports." Soon after, the entirety of Deadspin staff resigned in protest leaving the site inactive. In January 2020 the GMG union, which represents the staff of G/O media, announced a vote of no confidence in CEO Jim Spanfeller citing, among other issues, a lack of willingness to negotiate for "functional editorial independence protections.""
axlrose
c'est cela oui... Ca se voit tellement que tu ne connais pas le mec pour le comparer à l'autre là. Si il y a des changements maintenant chez Rockstar c'est notamment grace à lui et à ses enquêtes.
bennj
posted
the 04/16/2020 at 04:35 PM
altendorf
ca a commencé à cause de ca :
https://www.dualshockers.com/kotaku-deadspin-gmg-union-go-media-explained/
