Jason schreier quitte Kotaku
    tags : une place l'attend chez sony pour service rendu gargamel
    posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:36 PM by negan
    comments (26)
    venomsnake posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:39 PM
    bon vent a lui
    spawnini posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:39 PM
    Microsoft a dû payer
    psx posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:39 PM
    Il s'est pas mal trompé ces temps ci, surtout sur Sony, qu'il demande quoi à Julien chièze
    goldmen33 posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:39 PM
    Il aurait pu jouer le pingouin lui!
    aiolia081 posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:40 PM
    Gargamel
    negan posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:41 PM
    goldmen33
    spawnini posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:42 PM
    aiolia081 goldmen33 Alébatard
    aiolia081 posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:43 PM
    goldmen33
    altendorf posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:44 PM
    Pour créer son propre podcast avec deux autres compères de Kotaku, qui eux aussi partent. Sacrée perte pour le site ^^
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:44 PM
    albatard
    zabuza posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:47 PM
    spawnini
    zabuza posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:48 PM
    goldmen33 enfoiré
    shao posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:49 PM
    Meh...
    octobar posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:51 PM
    gamekyo
    minbox posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:59 PM
    octobar et on ne leur dit rien à eux...
    negan posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:03 PM
    minbox l'ouvre pas toi t'aurais dû prendre bien plus de bann
    kaiserstark posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:05 PM
    C'est quoi le rapport avec Sony ?
    raoh38 posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:06 PM
    kaiserstark c'est un fanboy sony voila
    minbox posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:08 PM
    negan tu te sens visé ?!
    idd posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:13 PM
    on sait pas pourquoi ?
    altendorf posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:13 PM
    idd j’ai expliqué plus haut
    axlrose posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:18 PM
    C'est le Chieze américain surtout, vu le nombre de conneries qu'il a pu débiter
    anakaris posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:28 PM
    aiolia081 goldmen33 negan spawnini Moshe Levy. Ah non merde ça on a pas l'droit
    negan posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:31 PM
    anakaris
    bennj posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:31 PM
    altendorf il ne se casse pas pour créer un nouveau podcast Non ca c'est juste une des conséquences de son départ, vu qu'il ne bosse plus pour Kotaku il ne peut intervenir dans ce podcast donc il va en créer un autre avec deux autres de ses collègues qui se cassent du podcast aussi. En fait il va bosser ailleurs tout simplement.

    La raison de son départ est la suivante : il est rédac chef de Kotaku et que depuis plusieurs mois maintenant la société (et surtout son dirigeant) qui détient le site Kotaku et d'autres - G/O Media a fait énormément de merdes notamment en voulant contrôler la ligne éditoriale des sites, en gros en leur imposant quoi dire et ne pas dire, et quand t'es un vrai journaliste (coucou BFM) ca passe mal. Quand ils ont voulu dénoncer cela sur leurs sites respectifs la direction a tout supprimé, et ca normalement ils n'ont pas le droit de le faire :

    "G/O Media's leadership, introduced after the purchase from Univision, has been subject to frequent criticism by employees. Complaints include closer advertiser relationships, a lack of diversity, and suppression of reporting about the company itself. In October 2019 Deadspin's editor and chief, Barry Petchesky, was fired for refusing to adhere to a directive that the site "stick to sports." Soon after, the entirety of Deadspin staff resigned in protest leaving the site inactive. In January 2020 the GMG union, which represents the staff of G/O media, announced a vote of no confidence in CEO Jim Spanfeller citing, among other issues, a lack of willingness to negotiate for "functional editorial independence protections.""

    axlrose c'est cela oui... Ca se voit tellement que tu ne connais pas le mec pour le comparer à l'autre là. Si il y a des changements maintenant chez Rockstar c'est notamment grace à lui et à ses enquêtes.
    bennj posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:35 PM
    altendorf ca a commencé à cause de ca : https://www.dualshockers.com/kotaku-deadspin-gmg-union-go-media-explained/
