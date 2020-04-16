ajouter un titre
La console ultime de vos rêves






Une DSwitch avec des joycon plus ergonomiques,
avec un dock qui boost les jeux salons,
Mario Kart Ultimate Maker,
Steam,
Du Tflop
    posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:34 AM by lakitu
    comments (8)
    jamrock posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:43 AM
    Elle existe déja et c'est le PC
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/16/2020 at 03:53 AM
    jamrock lol
    uzair21 posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:00 AM
    I think that thanks for the valuabe information and insights you have so provided here. service
    octobar posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:09 AM
    Stadia le turfu.
    jamrock posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:17 AM
    ootaniisensei Tu peux te taper le cul par terre mais c'est juste un fait hein
    suzukube posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:33 AM
    Ceci expliquant la rumeur de Switch à 2 écrans : elle sera pliable !
    octobar posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:37 AM
    suzukube aucun intéret..
    minbox posted the 04/16/2020 at 04:57 AM
    La PS4 Pro mais la PS5 arrive bientôt
