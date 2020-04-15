profile
Amazon France liste Mario Odyssey sur PC


https://www.resetera.com/threads/amazon-france-lists-super-mario-odyssey-for-pc.185553/
    posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:00 PM by jenicris
    comments (16)
    negan posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:02 PM
    Seul celui de DG est vrai selon resetera

    Vous avez vu c'est qui a l'origine du reste ?
    shinz0 posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:02 PM
    venomsnake posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:02 PM
    elquico posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:03 PM
    Encore un coup du stagière débutant !
    venomsnake posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:03 PM
    negan c'est qui?
    thor posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:04 PM
    J'ai bien fait de pas le prendre sur Switch pour pouvoir le faire sur PC. k:
    negan posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:04 PM
    venomsnake Diablo

    Par contre DG c'est vrai selon resetera xD
    ratomuerto49 posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:05 PM
    soulshunt posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:05 PM
    negan non c’est tous du fake. Y a rien du tout sur ResetEra. Juste Shinobi qui a mis un gif sur Twitter d’un verre qui tremble. Faut arrêter d’inventer, bien que tu sois habitué à ça.
    dedad posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:06 PM
    Jenicris dans Destiny ça s'appelle double dose
    jenicris posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:06 PM
    soulshunt ouais le topic Days Gone sur Resetera a été lock.
    venomsnake posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:06 PM
    negan putain ce mec est vrai x-putain bordel faut vraiment avoir un putain de grain pour faire ce genre de gamineries debile , quel trou 2 balle
    ducknsexe posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:07 PM
    Pourtant le 1 avril est déjà passé.
    negan posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:07 PM
    soulshunt Arrête tes attaques j'ai aucune lecon a recevoir d'un mec qui a volé 2 jeux a Gamekyo en ce faisant passé pour un redacteur.
    shinz0 posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:07 PM
    C'est un coup d'un gars des forums JVC ?
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:08 PM
    Persona 5 officiellement démenti
