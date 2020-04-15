accueil
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
traveller
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
damrode
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
tuni
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwayswin2
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
davonizuka
,
biboys
,
windrunner
,
altendorf
,
kenpokan
,
jisngo
,
tom870
,
gantzeur
,
colibrie
jenicris
articles :
1014
1014
visites since opening :
1746269
1746269
jenicris
> blog
Amazon France liste Mario Odyssey sur PC
https://www.resetera.com/threads/amazon-france-lists-super-mario-odyssey-for-pc.185553/
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/15/2020 at 06:00 PM by
jenicris
jenicris
comments (
16
)
negan
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:02 PM
Seul celui de DG est vrai selon resetera
Vous avez vu c'est qui a l'origine du reste ?
shinz0
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:02 PM
venomsnake
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:02 PM
elquico
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:03 PM
Encore un coup du stagière débutant !
venomsnake
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:03 PM
negan
c'est qui?
thor
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:04 PM
J'ai bien fait de pas le prendre sur Switch pour pouvoir le faire sur PC.
k:
negan
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:04 PM
venomsnake
Diablo
Par contre DG c'est vrai selon resetera xD
ratomuerto49
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:05 PM
soulshunt
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:05 PM
negan
non c’est tous du fake. Y a rien du tout sur ResetEra. Juste Shinobi qui a mis un gif sur Twitter d’un verre qui tremble. Faut arrêter d’inventer, bien que tu sois habitué à ça.
dedad
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:06 PM
Jenicris
dans Destiny ça s'appelle double dose
jenicris
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:06 PM
soulshunt
ouais le topic Days Gone sur Resetera a été lock.
venomsnake
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:06 PM
negan
putain ce mec est vrai x-putain bordel faut vraiment avoir un putain de grain pour faire ce genre de gamineries debile , quel trou 2 balle
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:07 PM
Pourtant le 1 avril est déjà passé.
negan
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:07 PM
soulshunt
Arrête tes attaques j'ai aucune lecon a recevoir d'un mec qui a volé 2 jeux a Gamekyo en ce faisant passé pour un redacteur.
shinz0
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:07 PM
C'est un coup d'un gars des forums JVC ?
ootaniisensei
posted
the 04/15/2020 at 06:08 PM
Persona 5 officiellement démenti
citer un membre
