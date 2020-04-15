T'as fait du bien, tu seras payé / T'as fait du mal, tu le paieras
Nouveau son Gims


Michael Jackson Billie Jean Who's Bad
    posted the 04/15/2020 at 02:06 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 04/15/2020 at 02:11 PM
    Wesh, wesh un clip de bonhomme et de gangsta...

    J'aime pas le rap français c'est pas mon univers mais j'ai bien aimé la série Validé
    shambala93 posted the 04/15/2020 at 02:16 PM
    Quelle horreur !
    amassous posted the 04/15/2020 at 02:16 PM
    shinz0 On m'a conseillé toujours pas commencé la série
    escobar posted the 04/15/2020 at 02:17 PM
    La fin du monde
    aros posted the 04/15/2020 at 02:24 PM
    amassous
    Pourquoi tu nous infliges ça ?
    serve posted the 04/15/2020 at 02:25 PM
    shinz0

    Tout dépend ou tu vas chercher le rap FR (Je détesté le Rap FR aussi) mais quand tu découvres VII,Lucio Bukowski,Euphonik,Dooz Kawa c'est un autre univers
