Pocky & Rocky 2 (SNES) et Super Metroid (SNES) traduits en français
Traduction


-> https://traf.romhack.org/index.php?p=patchs&pid=1262





-> https://traf.romhack.org/index.php?p=patchs&pid=1265



Allez un petit bonus


-> https://traf.romhack.org/index.php?p=patchs&pid=1266

T.R A.F. - https://traf.romhack.org/?p=news&nid=1536
    posted the 04/15/2020 at 07:03 AM by gunstarred
    comments (1)
    xenofamicom posted the 04/15/2020 at 07:53 AM
    Super Metroid n'était pas déjà en français? (en tout cas, la version virtual consol sur Wii l'était ou alors j'ai mangé des drôles de champignons).
